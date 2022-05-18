METRIC - “ALL COMES CRASHING”

Metric is back with their new single “All Comes Crashing.” The Toronto-based band hasn’t released a new album in four years. Lead singer Emily Haines nods to unpredictable times, and staying with those you love during it. She sings, "When push it comes to shove, we do not fall out of love, we double down, we do not fade." The guitar work in the song captures a pop-upbeat sound, paired with Haine’s signature voice. In a press release, the artist said, “‘All Comes Crashing’ is a love song that goes beyond romantic love, it’s an expression of solidarity with whoever it is you would want to have beside you in the event of catastrophe.” The song was released with an accompanying music video. Text reading “This Is What Happened” flashing across the screen, the band’s continued theme plays into the music video.

Metric will be heading on a North American headline tour, The Doomscroller, starting this August in Victoria, BC. Metric’s eighth studio album, Formentera, will be released July 8th.

- Amber Garcia, Membership Coordinator

LIZZY MCALPINE - “ORANGE SHOW SPEEDWAY”

Moving away from her folk sound, Lizzy McAlpine solidifies her new sonic path with "orange show speedway." Named after the race track where she got her heart broken, she looks back on a lost relationship with a catchy chorus to tie it all together. She manages to balance nostalgia with an upbeat tempo, creating this amazing emotional dissonance that gives the song more depth.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

COURTNEY SWAIN - “CAMENTI”

Courtney Swain’s “Camenti” is an attestation to the power of musical dynamics. The song is from the Rhode Island-based musician’s new Art Pop album, Silver Lining. It begins with an unassuming electronic rhythm, but “Camenti” soon explodes with Swain’s bright soaring vocals and all encompassing instrumentals. The following verse reverts back to the simple opening rhythm; these varied dynamics produce an impressively smooth ebb and flow nature. It is a noteworthy song on par with groundbreaking Indie Electronic tracks like “Dance Yrself Clean” by LCD Soundsystem. A Berklee alumni and member of the beloved Boston band “Bent Knee,” Swain is a seasoned musician who continues to develop a uniquely elevated sound.

- Claire Dunham, Staff Writer

