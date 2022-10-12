BEABADOOBEE — “THE PERFECT PAIR”

Whether you’ve got a window to ponder out of or school work to study, Filipino-British artist Beatrice Laus — commonly known as Beabadoobee — has you covered. Laus released her second album Beatopia in July of this year. It’s an album centered around self-discovery and making fun memories. A select few songs took flight on social media. One track in particular, titled “The Perfect Pair,” became a spectacle. This song was curated for rainy days. Lighthearted, youthful, and melodious, the Bossanova rhythm fits right in with Lofi coffee shop vibes. “The Perfect Pair” has managed to find its way into the hearts of hopeless romantics who can relate to this recently unveiled vulnerability Laus shares with listeners. This easy-listen is easy to end up on repeat.

- Nirvana Ragland, Staff Writer

COURTNEY BARNETT — “WORDS AND GUITAR”

Courtney Barnett’s adaptation of “Words and Guitar” brings an indie feel to 2000s punk-rock band Sleater Kinney’s original version. In contrast to Corin Tucker’s shrilling, distinctive voice, Barnett mellows out the vocals. She changes the backing too, giving the song more of a garage-band sound. “Words and Guitar” is the first track released from Sleater Kinney’s tribute album to commemorate their 25th anniversary. The album is set to feature artists St. Vincent, Wilco, the Linda Lindas, Low, and more. It will be put out on October 21st by Sleater Kinney’s Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein.

- Kathia Dawson, Staff Writer

MITSKI — “SHOULD’VE BEEN ME”

"Should've Been Me," a bouncy, baroque-pop number off of Mitski's 2022 album Laurel Hell, is a fresh take on a sound we haven’t heard much of since the heyday of Panic! At the Disco. The song opens with a jaunty harpsichord line before it’s quickly joined by a syncopated bass line reminiscent of Hall and Oates’ 1982 hit “Maneater.” This similarity is unsurprising given that the album, Mitski’s first to top the US Top Alternative and Rock Album charts, draws inspiration from the music of the ’80s.

It’s not uncommon in Mitski’s discography for an otherwise upbeat song to sucker-punch you with emotion as soon as the lyrics start. “Should’ve Been Me” is no exception. In the song, Mitski discovers that a lost love has shacked up with someone who looks just like her. And to top it off, she has "nobody, nobody" to talk to about it... a total bummer. Even so, the song is a winning combination of elements and influences from across the decades. “Should’ve Been Me” shows an exciting new direction for the artist.

- Eden Unger, Staff Writer

