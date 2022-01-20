Meet Our Standing Room Only Student Team

so I'm from the area. Not a ton of my friends knew about it, so it was kind of my niche little thing that I would do. And it's something that I would do with my family. Specifically, my dad is a big theater person. So, I grew up listening to SRO in the car with him and we would play ‘name that musical.’ My dad and all of his theater friends from college, they're kind of like a second family to me, and they all have been listening to SRO from the very, very beginning. So it's kind of been a big thing for me. I was never planning on coming to Emerson. But then when I did, it clicked, like, ‘oh my god, I could be a part of this.’ And here I am, and I think it's wild. It's exciting.

Kate’s Hometown connections to a famous musical composer: So William Finn has a musical Elegies, and there's one song in Elegies called “14 Dwight Ave., Natick, Massachusetts.” And my friend lives across the street — he's 15 Dwight Ave. And so soon, as I figured that out, I was like, what the heck? Like, I had no idea that this song existed? And this song literally takes you through the streets of that area. [It] mentions my middle school and the Dairy Queen that everybody goes to and like all of these things. From when he grew up here, like maybe, like 50 years ago, there are a lot of things that are different about the town. But a lot of it is just kind of set in stone from his memory. I just think that's so cool. And like, I’m just obsessed with listening to the song because it's like for me, I can see everything, everything he says makes perfect sense.