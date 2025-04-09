Album Review: Black Country, New Road “Forever Howlong”

The next song on the album is “The Big Spin.” This is one of the most enchanting songs on the album. It takes us through some unusual lyrics, as BCNR is known to do. “The Big Spin” has some amazing metaphors of tethering yourself to another person. Both of you grow together and out of your new relationship, something new can grow from the “ghost trunk.”

“Socks,” the third song on the album, is one of my favorite songs on the album, and, in my opinion, is the most beautiful song on the album. With the slow crescendo of the instrumentals and intensity of the lyrics, “Socks” feels like a classic BCNR song that would be on Ants From Up There. This song reminds us that there is good in our lives despite our regrets. There is a specific line in the song that invites us to reflect on that: “There are so many chances steeped in regret, no matter which one you choose, baby, you're always gonna lose.” We have to live with our choices and recognize the fact that if we could change what we have done, we still would have regrets.

The arrangements of the instruments in this song are what truly make it amazing. The slow build up of the piano, soft tapping of the drums, and the smoothness of the saxophone are what bring this song to life. And then, at the end, all of those elements intensify and become more pronounced and suddenly drop, leaving us with a feeling of awe.

“Salem Sisters” is the fourth song on the album, and it has a lot to live up to coming off of the masterpiece that is “Socks.” Unlike “Socks,” “Salem Sisters” focuses on the vocals of Georgia Ellery. It allows Ellery to show off her incredible range, as well as the amazing backing vocals of Tyler Hyde and May Kershaw.

“Two Horses” is the fifth and best song on the album. There are so many moving pieces in it, that it is hard to mention them all. It starts off as this story of someone travelling alone in the world, longing to be with somebody. The “thieves” mentioned in the story, to me, represent people trying to take the narrator’s longing for love and to be with someone. When the narrator finally meets the person who they think might be the right person, he takes advantage of her. He kills her horses and she sees him for what he truly is, a leech.

I like this song, because it is the perfect combination of storytelling and instrumental bliss. It takes us through an amazing journey of finding what you believe to be love, only to be let down in the end. Add to that the swelling of the music and the surrender of the narrator at the end, and the song feels complete.

Familiar Stories

The sixth song on the album, “Mary,” paints a gut-wrenching depiction of feeling like an outsider at school. The acoustic nature of this song makes it even more emotionally charged. We see this girl, Mary, going through her daily routine of tricking herself into believing that this day will be better than the last. The lyrics in that part of the song are beautiful: “Make this week a wonder, better than the one before, but she knows it won't be so.” Her classmates bully her relentlessly, and at home she has to put up a front and pretend that everything is okay. “Mary” is one of the darker songs on the album, and the vulnerability and emotion is what makes it so good. The guitar part on this song specifically is repetitive in a way that entrances us and immerses the listener in this story.

“Happy Birthday,” the seventh song on the album, was released in March and is another one of the songs that was released in the buildup to Forever Howlong. As a song, “Happy Birthday” serves to remind us that wealth and privilege do not inherently make you happy. The song tells us that instead, privilege can wall you off and make you reserved from the world, rather than enjoying what life has to offer.