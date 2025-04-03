Album Review: Lucy Dacus “Forever Is A Feeling”

The Music, A Big Deal

Compared to Dacus’s previous albums, the instrumentals on Forever is a Feeling lean slower in their tempos, resulting in some beautiful ballads similar to her songs like ‘Christine’ and ‘Please Stay’. The album would be incomplete without them, however. The production on them is something straight out of the Romantic era: orchestral backings, emotional expression, and a whimsy that matches Dacus’s overall theme of yearning for her lover in full.

Adding to the main orchestral focus of most of the songs, there’s some really beautiful acoustic tracks that shine amongst the track list, such as “Come Out." Not to mention, Dacus’s vocals are as beautifully charming as always, shining on tracks like “Bullseye” alongside Hozier. In juxtaposition to the ballads, there’s some amazing work that proves that the indie rock spirit still lives on in the background of the album. Both “Talk” and “Forever is a Feeling” feature some really spunky instrumentals that borders on experimental from lead producer Blake Mills. “Talk” brings a splash of classic rock to the album, and “Forever is a Feeling” mixes the aforementioned romantic stylings with a modern synth that makes you want to bust a move.

A Poet’s Dream

I’ve always argued that Lucy Dacus is one of the best lyrics of all time, and this album truly proves it. I’ve found so many moments while listening where I’ve either felt so joyously in love or stabbed in the heart upset. Dacus uses the album as a huge, unabashed proclamation of “I love you” to her partner (shoutout to her recently confirmed girlfriend, Julien Baker) that can only make you envious to love someone as much as she does. From pining to lust to forever love, she captures the beauty of what it’s like when you’re simply meant to love another human being. To sum it up with my lyric from “Most Wanted Man,” “If it's not God, it's Fate/If it's not Fate, it’s Chance/If it's my chance I'm gonna take it/Cause who gets the chance/Like the one that I have?”

Two of the most beautifully written songs on the album, in my opinion, are “Modigliani” and “Bullseye.” Each one explores a side of love that Lucy Dacus has experienced in her life, showing that Forever is a Feeling isn’t just romantic, but an overall appreciation of everything positive in Dacus’s life. “Modigliani” is about her friendship with fellow boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers, and made me cry when thinking about my own friendships with strong, independent women around me. Any song that reminds me of my best friends is sentimental to me, but man, is this album full of them.