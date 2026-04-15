Win Tix to Bill Bellamy at City Winery Boston

Bill Bellamy brings his comedy excellence to City Winery Boston and WERS has your tickets!

Comedian Bill Bellamy, known for his work on films as 1999’s Any Given Sunday playing Jimmy Sanderson, 1997’s Love Jones where he played Hollywood as well as his Def Comedy Jam Appearances, MTV VJ/Hosting: MTV Jamz and MTV Beach House in the 1990s brings his innovative blend of stand-up comedy, to City Winery Friday, April 17, at 7pm and 9:30pm.

WERS has a way for you to score tickets:

Simply text or email us at info@wers.org, put “Bill” in the subject line and you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win tickets.

Contest runs through Thursday, April 16th.

*Listen to The Secret Spot evenings between 10pm – 2am.