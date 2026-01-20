Win Tix to Najee at City Winery Boston

Najee brings his soulful saxophonist grooves to City Winery Boston and WERS has your tickets!

Grammy nominated soulful smooth jazz artist Najee known for his work with both a saxophone and flute brings his innovative blend of jazz, R&B, and world music to City Winery Saturday, January 24, at 6pm and 9:30pm. He was worked with musical icons such as Chaka Khan and Prince.

WERS has a way for you to score tickets:

*Listen to The Secret Spot today through Friday, January 23rd between 10pm – 2am.

