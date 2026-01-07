Enter to win tix to see Leon & The Peoples Jan. 11th

Leon & The Peoples bring their vibrant reggae soul energy LIVE Sunday, January 11, 2025, to City Winery Boston.

Listen to WERS 88.9FM (streamed live via WERS.org) Boston’s Secret Spot this week for your chance to enter & win! #secretspotwers

The Secret Spot give Boston R&B, Soul, and Slow Jams evenings 10pm-2am on 88.9FM, WERS.

Email us at info@wers.org and write “Leon” in the Subject Line

You’ll be entered for a chance to be selected to see Leon & The Peoples, Sunday January 11th at City Winery, Boston at 7:30pm.