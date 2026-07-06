Win a Vinyl Copy of the Rolling Stones “Foreign Tongues”

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We’re celebrating the July 10 release of the brand new Rolling Stones album “Foreign Tongues.”

On Sunday (July 19) at 8pm, join us for a special version of “All New From 8 to 9” featuring new songs from “Foreign Tongues” and behind-the-scenes interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood.

The album is available for purchase here.

You can also win yourself a vinyl copy “Foreign Tongues by filling out the form below, with thanks to Rolling Stones Records and Capitol Records.

Enter by 11:59pm Sunday July 19.

WERS General Contest Rules apply.

Sorry. This form is no longer accepting new submissions.

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