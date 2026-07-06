Win a Vinyl Copy of the Rolling Stones “Foreign Tongues”

We’re celebrating the July 10 release of the brand new Rolling Stones album “Foreign Tongues.”

On Sunday (July 19) at 8pm, join us for a special version of “All New From 8 to 9” featuring new songs from “Foreign Tongues” and behind-the-scenes interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood.

The album is available for purchase here.

You can also win yourself a vinyl copy “Foreign Tongues by filling out the form below, with thanks to Rolling Stones Records and Capitol Records.

Enter by 11:59pm Sunday July 19.

WERS General Contest Rules apply.