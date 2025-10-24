Win a Copy of “Walk Among The Poppies” the New Album From Major Spark.  

Major Spark is the Boston-based duo of songwriter Mark Goodman and producer Brian Charles, two longtime friends and musical partners in crime. Mark’s indie credentials stretch back to collaborations with Velvet Underground’s Moe Tucker and Camper Van Beethoven’s David Lowery. Brian is a highly sought after producer, engineer and songwriter and has worked with Dispatch, Don Was, Marina and the Diamonds and more.

‘Walk Among The Poppies’, Major Spark’s sophomore album release, bursts forth with infectious guitar hooks, driving rhythms, and lyrics that address often familiar, dark issues and offer genuine solidarity. There is an unwavering thread of hope, positive energy and anti-cynicism without ever sacrificing the duo’s rock and roll teeth. In a landscape saturated with irony and detachment, that might be the most punk rock stance of all.

