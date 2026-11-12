WERS Presents 88 ‘ERS Artists We’re Thankful For

We’re SO thankful for another year of you supporting WERS and our wicked big playlist.
So, throughout the long Thanksgiving weekend, we’ll go deep, saluting 88 ‘ERS artists we’re thankful for.
From Brandi to Phoebe, Cage to The Cure, St. Vincent to Stevie…
Extra servings of the artists we’re thankful to have as part of our music community!
We’re also thankful that Jersey Hal is celebrating his 10th year playing Arlo Guthrie’s Alice’s Restaurant.
This year, Arlo himself will join Hal in introducing the New England Classic at 9 am Thanksgiving morning…with a second serving at 5 pm!
Take us wherever you travel on the WERS app…and Happy Thanksgiving!
88 ‘ERS Artists We’re Thankful For:
10,000 Maniacs/Natalie Merchant
Aimee Mann/Til Tuesday
Alabama Shakes/Brittany Howard
Amy Winehouse
Aretha Franklin
Arlo Parks
beabadoobee
Beck
Bleachers
Blondie
Bonnie Raitt
boygenius (and solo!)
Brandi Carlile
Bruce Springsteen
Buffalo Tom
Cage The Elephant
David Bowie
Death Cab For Cutie
Depeche Mode
Dire Straits
Elvis Costello
Fleetwood Mac
Florence & The Machine
Foo Fighters
Grace Potter
Green Day
Guster
Hozier
Indigo Girls
J. Geils Band/Peter Wolf
Jack White/White Stripes
Jason Isbell
Juliana Hatfield
Kate Bush
Kings of Leon
Lake Street Dive
Lana Del Rey
Leon Bridges
Liz Phair
Lorde
Lou Reed/Velvet Underground
Morrissey/The Smiths
Mt. Joy
Mumford & Sons
New Order/Joy Division
Nirvana
Noah Kahan
Oasis
Pearl Jam
Pete Townshend/The Who
Peter Gabriel
Phoenix
Pixies
Prince
R.E.M.
Roxy Music/Bryan Ferry
Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings
Shawn Colvin
Sheryl Crow
Spoon
St. Vincent
Steely Dan
Stevie Wonder
Susan Tedeschi/Tedeschi Trucks
Talking Heads
Tame Impala
The Avett Brothers
The Beatles
The Black Keys
The Cars
The Clash
The Cure
The Killers
The Kinks
The Last Dinner Party
The Lemonheads
The Lumineers
The National
The Police
The Pretenders
The Rolling Stones
Tom Petty
Tracy Chapman
U2
Vampire Weekend
Warren Zevon
Weezer
Wilco