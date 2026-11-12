WERS Presents 88 ‘ERS Artists We’re Thankful For

Graphic by Brynn Hawkins

We’re SO thankful for another year of you supporting WERS and our wicked big playlist.

So, throughout the long Thanksgiving weekend, we’ll go deep, saluting 88 ‘ERS artists we’re thankful for.

From Brandi to Phoebe, Cage to The Cure, St. Vincent to Stevie…

Extra servings of the artists we’re thankful to have as part of our music community!

We’re also thankful that Jersey Hal is celebrating his 10th year playing Arlo Guthrie’s Alice’s Restaurant.

This year, Arlo himself will join Hal in introducing the New England Classic at 9 am Thanksgiving morning…with a second serving at 5 pm!

Take us wherever you travel on the WERS app…and Happy Thanksgiving!

88 ‘ERS Artists We’re Thankful For:

10,000 Maniacs/Natalie Merchant

Aimee Mann/Til Tuesday

Alabama Shakes/Brittany Howard

Amy Winehouse

Aretha Franklin

Arlo Parks

beabadoobee

Beck

Bleachers

Blondie

Bonnie Raitt

boygenius (and solo!)

Brandi Carlile

Bruce Springsteen

Buffalo Tom

Cage The Elephant

David Bowie

Death Cab For Cutie

Depeche Mode

Dire Straits

Elvis Costello

Fleetwood Mac

Florence & The Machine

Foo Fighters

Grace Potter

Green Day

Guster

Hozier

Indigo Girls

J. Geils Band/Peter Wolf

Jack White/White Stripes

Jason Isbell

Juliana Hatfield

Kate Bush

Kings of Leon

Lake Street Dive

Lana Del Rey

Leon Bridges

Liz Phair

Lorde

Lou Reed/Velvet Underground

Morrissey/The Smiths

Mt. Joy

Mumford & Sons

New Order/Joy Division

Nirvana

Noah Kahan

Oasis

Pearl Jam

Pete Townshend/The Who

Peter Gabriel

Phoenix

Pixies

Prince

R.E.M.

Roxy Music/Bryan Ferry

Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings

Shawn Colvin

Sheryl Crow

Spoon

St. Vincent

Steely Dan

Stevie Wonder

Susan Tedeschi/Tedeschi Trucks

Talking Heads

Tame Impala

The Avett Brothers

The Beatles

The Black Keys

The Cars

The Clash

The Cure

The Killers

The Kinks

The Last Dinner Party

The Lemonheads

The Lumineers

The National

The Police

The Pretenders

The Rolling Stones

Tom Petty

Tracy Chapman

U2

Vampire Weekend

Warren Zevon

Weezer

Wilco