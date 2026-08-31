WERS Presents Labor Day Live 2026!

It’s the “unofficial” last weekend of Summer…that means it’s time for an ‘ERS tradition…Labor Day Live.

Throughout the long holiday weekend, we’ll feature mini-concerts from iconic live albums and sessions recorded right here in Studio 88-9.

Whether you’re going to the cape, up north, or just out to the back deck…take the energy of the crowd with you.

On 88-9…and on the WERS App!

Here’s the lineup!

Friday, September 4

6:20 AM, The Band – The Last Waltz

7:20 AM, Brandi Carlile – Live From Boston

8:20 AM, Bob Dylan 30th Anniversary Concert

9:20 AM, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings Live in Studio 88-9

10:20 AM, Noah Kahan – Live at Fenway Park

11:20 AM, The Clash – Live at Shea Stadium

12:20 PM, 10,000 Maniacs MTV Unplugged 1993

1:20 PM, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – “Live From The Ryman” and “Live From Alabama”

2:20 PM, Green Day “Live as F….” and “Bullet With A Bible”

3:20 PM, R.E.M. Various Live albums

4:20 PM, Buffalo Tom Live in Studio 88-9

5:20 PM, Florence + the Machine – MTV Unplugged

6:20 PM, Cage the Elephant – Live from the Vic in Chicago

7:20 PM, PIXIES Live in Studio 88-9 in 1987

8:20 PM, Blondie – Picture This

9:20 PM, The Killers Live From Royal Albert Hall

Saturday, September 5

12:00 PM, The Police – Live at The Orpheum in Boston 1979

1:20 PM, The Heavy Heavy – Live at Brighton Music Hall w/WERS

2:20 PM, Marvin Gaye – Live!

3:20 PM The Lumineers Live At Wrigley Field

4:20 PM, Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives Vol 4: The Asylum Years 1976-1980

5:20 PM, The Cure – Show

6:20 PM, Tracy Chapman – Live on Letterman

7:20 PM, Fleetwood Mac – The Dance

8:20 PM, Noah Kahan – Live at Fenway Park

9:20 PM, Dispatch – Live in Studio 88-9

Sunday, September 6

12:00 PM, Ben Folds – Five Live

1:20 PM, Tegan and Sara – Live in Studio 88.9

2:20 PM, J. Geils Band – Live! Blow Your Face Out

3:20 PM, Noah Kahan – Live at Fenway Park

4:20 PM, Elvis Costello – Live at Hollywood High

5:20 PM, The Pretenders – Live at Santa Monica Civic

6:20 PM, St. Paul & The Broken Bones – Live From House of Blues Boston 2026

7:20 PM, Lou Reed – Rock and Roll Animal

8:20 PM, Bleachers – MTV Unplugged 2017

9:20 PM, The Revivalists – Live In Portland

Monday, September 7

6:20 AM, Ani DiFranco – Live in Studio 88-9

7:20 AM, Noah Kahan – Live at Fenway Park

8:20 AM, The English Beat – Live From the US Festival

9:20 AM, Little Feat – Waiting for Columbus

10:20 AM, Pearl Jam – Live at the Orpheum in Boston 1994

11:20 AM, Aretha Franklin – Live at the Fillmore West

12:20 PM, Radiohead Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003-20

1:20 PM, Neil Young – Unplugged

2:20 PM, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats – Live at Red Rocks

3:20 PM, Belly Live in Studio 88.9

4:20 PM, Bob Marely and the Wailers – Live!

5:20 PM, Tom Petty – The Live Anthology

6:20 PM, Patti Smith – Horses Live

7:20 PM, Wilco – Kicking Television

8:20 PM, U2 – Various Live albums

9:20 PM, Gary Clark Jr – Live in Studio 88-9