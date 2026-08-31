WERS Presents Labor Day Live 2026!

Discover WERS, Labor Day Live

It’s the “unofficial” last weekend of Summer…that means it’s time for an ‘ERS tradition…Labor Day Live.

Throughout the long holiday weekend, we’ll feature mini-concerts from iconic live albums and sessions recorded right here in Studio 88-9.

Whether you’re going to the cape, up north, or just out to the back deck…take the energy of the crowd with you.

On 88-9…and on the WERS App!

Here’s the lineup!

Friday, September 4

6:20 AM, The Band – The Last Waltz
7:20 AM, Brandi Carlile – Live From Boston
8:20 AM, Bob Dylan 30th Anniversary Concert
9:20 AM, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings Live in Studio 88-9
10:20 AM, Noah Kahan – Live at Fenway Park
11:20 AM, The Clash – Live at Shea Stadium
12:20 PM, 10,000 Maniacs MTV Unplugged 1993
1:20 PM, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – “Live From The Ryman” and “Live From Alabama”
2:20 PM, Green Day “Live as F….” and “Bullet With A Bible”
3:20 PM, R.E.M. Various Live albums
4:20 PM, Buffalo Tom Live in Studio 88-9
5:20 PM, Florence + the Machine – MTV Unplugged
6:20 PM, Cage the Elephant – Live from the Vic in Chicago
7:20 PM, PIXIES Live in Studio 88-9 in 1987
8:20 PM, Blondie – Picture This
9:20 PM, The Killers Live From Royal Albert Hall

Saturday, September 5

12:00 PM, The Police – Live at The Orpheum in Boston 1979
1:20 PM, The Heavy Heavy – Live at Brighton Music Hall w/WERS
2:20 PM, Marvin Gaye – Live!
3:20 PM The Lumineers Live At Wrigley Field
4:20 PM, Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives Vol 4: The Asylum Years 1976-1980
5:20 PM, The Cure – Show
6:20 PM, Tracy Chapman – Live on Letterman
7:20 PM, Fleetwood Mac – The Dance
8:20 PM, Noah Kahan – Live at Fenway Park
9:20 PM, Dispatch – Live in Studio 88-9

Sunday, September 6

12:00 PM, Ben Folds – Five Live
1:20 PM, Tegan and Sara – Live in Studio 88.9
2:20 PM, J. Geils Band – Live! Blow Your Face Out
3:20 PM, Noah Kahan – Live at Fenway Park
4:20 PM, Elvis Costello – Live at Hollywood High
5:20 PM, The Pretenders – Live at Santa Monica Civic
6:20 PM, St. Paul & The Broken Bones – Live From House of Blues Boston 2026
7:20 PM, Lou Reed – Rock and Roll Animal
8:20 PM, Bleachers – MTV Unplugged 2017
9:20 PM, The Revivalists – Live In Portland

Monday, September 7

6:20 AM, Ani DiFranco – Live in Studio 88-9
7:20 AM, Noah Kahan – Live at Fenway Park
8:20 AM, The English Beat – Live From the US Festival
9:20 AM, Little Feat – Waiting for Columbus
10:20 AM, Pearl Jam – Live at the Orpheum in Boston 1994
11:20 AM, Aretha Franklin – Live at the Fillmore West
12:20 PM, Radiohead Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003-20
1:20 PM, Neil Young – Unplugged
2:20 PM, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats – Live at Red Rocks
3:20 PM, Belly Live in Studio 88.9
4:20 PM,  Bob Marely and the Wailers – Live!  
5:20 PM,  Tom Petty – The Live Anthology
6:20 PM, Patti Smith – Horses Live
7:20 PM, Wilco – Kicking Television
8:20 PM, U2 – Various Live albums
9:20 PM, Gary Clark Jr – Live in Studio 88-9

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