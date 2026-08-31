WERS Presents Labor Day Live 2026!

It’s the “unofficial” last weekend of Summer…that means it’s time for an ‘ERS tradition…Labor Day Live.
Throughout the long holiday weekend, we’ll feature mini-concerts from iconic live albums and sessions recorded right here in Studio 88-9.
Whether you’re going to the cape, up north, or just out to the back deck…take the energy of the crowd with you.
On 88-9…and on the WERS App!
Here’s the lineup!
Friday, September 4
6:20 AM, The Band – The Last Waltz
7:20 AM, Brandi Carlile – Live From Boston
8:20 AM, Bob Dylan 30th Anniversary Concert
9:20 AM, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings Live in Studio 88-9
10:20 AM, Noah Kahan – Live at Fenway Park
11:20 AM, The Clash – Live at Shea Stadium
12:20 PM, 10,000 Maniacs MTV Unplugged 1993
1:20 PM, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – “Live From The Ryman” and “Live From Alabama”
2:20 PM, Green Day “Live as F….” and “Bullet With A Bible”
3:20 PM, R.E.M. Various Live albums
4:20 PM, Buffalo Tom Live in Studio 88-9
5:20 PM, Florence + the Machine – MTV Unplugged
6:20 PM, Cage the Elephant – Live from the Vic in Chicago
7:20 PM, PIXIES Live in Studio 88-9 in 1987
8:20 PM, Blondie – Picture This
9:20 PM, The Killers Live From Royal Albert Hall
Saturday, September 5
12:00 PM, The Police – Live at The Orpheum in Boston 1979
1:20 PM, The Heavy Heavy – Live at Brighton Music Hall w/WERS
2:20 PM, Marvin Gaye – Live!
3:20 PM The Lumineers Live At Wrigley Field
4:20 PM, Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives Vol 4: The Asylum Years 1976-1980
5:20 PM, The Cure – Show
6:20 PM, Tracy Chapman – Live on Letterman
7:20 PM, Fleetwood Mac – The Dance
8:20 PM, Noah Kahan – Live at Fenway Park
9:20 PM, Dispatch – Live in Studio 88-9
Sunday, September 6
12:00 PM, Ben Folds – Five Live
1:20 PM, Tegan and Sara – Live in Studio 88.9
2:20 PM, J. Geils Band – Live! Blow Your Face Out
3:20 PM, Noah Kahan – Live at Fenway Park
4:20 PM, Elvis Costello – Live at Hollywood High
5:20 PM, The Pretenders – Live at Santa Monica Civic
6:20 PM, St. Paul & The Broken Bones – Live From House of Blues Boston 2026
7:20 PM, Lou Reed – Rock and Roll Animal
8:20 PM, Bleachers – MTV Unplugged 2017
9:20 PM, The Revivalists – Live In Portland
Monday, September 7
6:20 AM, Ani DiFranco – Live in Studio 88-9
7:20 AM, Noah Kahan – Live at Fenway Park
8:20 AM, The English Beat – Live From the US Festival
9:20 AM, Little Feat – Waiting for Columbus
10:20 AM, Pearl Jam – Live at the Orpheum in Boston 1994
11:20 AM, Aretha Franklin – Live at the Fillmore West
12:20 PM, Radiohead Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003-20
1:20 PM, Neil Young – Unplugged
2:20 PM, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats – Live at Red Rocks
3:20 PM, Belly Live in Studio 88.9
4:20 PM, Bob Marely and the Wailers – Live!
5:20 PM, Tom Petty – The Live Anthology
6:20 PM, Patti Smith – Horses Live
7:20 PM, Wilco – Kicking Television
8:20 PM, U2 – Various Live albums
9:20 PM, Gary Clark Jr – Live in Studio 88-9