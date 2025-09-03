WERS’ Parker Sits down with HAIM

Credits to Paul Thomas Anderson

Check out Parker’s full interview with the members of HAIM as they discuss the inspiration and advice behind their creative process for their new album, I quit, getting psyched for their upcoming tour, and the best bagels in Boston.

You can see them live at The Stage at Suffolk Downs Fri Sep 5.

If you would like to listen to the full interview, click the play button below:

If you would prefer to listen to certain segments of the interview, then follow the guide below:

Segment 1: Parker chats with HAIM about their new album, I quit, and the inspiration behind the album’s title and music.

Segment 2: The members of HAIM talk about the recording process for their new album and getting their show ready for their tour.

Segment 3: HAIM talks with Parker about funny moments on tour and what they are most proud of when it comes to their new album, I quit.

Segment 4: HAIM and Parker discuss the fun social campaign behind recreating famous paparazzi photos for their new album, I quit, and the best bagels in Boston.

Segment 5: HAIM shares their advice for other creatives on putting your work out there.