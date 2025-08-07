Through the lens of American photographer, Henry Diltz, we understand the American music scene of the 60s. It is through him, we see the behind-the-scenes life of rock and roll icons like Paul McCartney and Keith Richards.

Diltz is bringing his photography to Boston on Thursday, August 14. The gallery will be showcased at 118 Boylston at Emerson College from 10am-5pm (free of charge/compliments of Emerson College)

Henry will also host a Slideshow & Storytelling experience, reception, and meet & greet at 7:00 pm. Tickets can be found at ArtsEmerson.org for $60 per person.

WERS’ Morning host George Knight talked to Henry about his career and the upcoming event.

1 – Woodstock

2 – Eagles Desperado album cover shoot

3 – Keith Richards’ Jack Daniels photo

4 – Crosby Stills & Nash debut album photo / info on Emerson event

