WERS Easter Egg Hunt

One of the best things about Easter growing up was the egg hunt! Two of our writers decided to look into a couple of songs to see if they could find “eggs” too!

“YYZ” by Rush

Much like an Easter egg, Rush’s instrumental hit “YYZ” has a hidden surprise. The iconic bell sounds heard at the beginning of the song are more than a way to get middle-aged prog enthusiasts (and this college-aged Geddy Lee super fan) to turn their heads. The song’s opening riff is actually played to the rhythm of the letters “YYZ” in Morse code.

Both this rhythmic pattern and the song’s title spotlight the trio’s Canadian heritage, as the letters represent the airport code in Toronto, where the band hails from.

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

“Thirteen” by Big Star

Everyone has had a moment when they discover Big Star for the first time–And if you haven’t yet, this is your little hint. “Thirteen” is usually everyone’s first, a track containing some of the most beautiful guitar riffs and vocals that you’ll ever hear. Despite being released in the 70s, “Thirteen” is a timeless song. Not quite a secret, one particular line refers to The Rolling Stones’ 1966 track “Paint It Black,” with the exact lyric being, “Won’t you tell your dad get off my back? Tell him what we said ‘bout “Paint It Black.”

The music industry loves to reference itself and leave little lyrics and stolen phrases behind for fans to find, and Big Star made (in my opinion) one of the most iconic easter eggs with this song.

– Ana Achata, Staff Writer