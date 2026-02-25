Celebrate Women’s History Month With WERS



All March, WERS Celebrates Women’s History!

WERS celebrates all the women who make the music industry run, and we are here to recognize them in our Women’s History Month Playlist!

To do so, we need YOUR top picks. Please, fill out the form below with a woman-sung song that matters to you, and we will feature it on March 8th, in a day of music by solely women at the station.

Afterwards, find new female musicians to love in the articles linked.

We look forward to hearing your recommendations on air!

Artists We’re Highlighting This Month

3/1 St Vincent

3/2 Blondie (Debbie Harry)

3/3 Brandi Carlile

3/4 The Pretenders (Chrissie Hynde)

3/5 10,000 Maniacs/Natalie Merchant

3/6 Mavis Staples

3/7 Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker (boygenius)

3/8 International Women’s Day

3/9 Amiee Mann/Til Tuesday

3/10 Lana Del Rey

3/11 Janis Joplin

3/12 Adele

3/13 Brittany Howard/Alabama Shakes

3/14 Stevie Nicks/Christine McVie (of Fleetwood Mac)

3/15 Grace Potter

3/16 Annie Lennox/Eurythmics

3/17 Arlo Parks

3/18 Susan Tedeschi/Tedeschi Trucks Band

3/19 Donna Summer

3/20 Florence & The Machine

3/21 Patti Smith

3/22 Beebadoobee

3/23 Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings

3/24 Juliana Hatfield

3/25 Aretha Franklin

3/26 Courtney Barnett

3/27 Joni Mitchell

3/28 Haim

3/29 Tracy Chapman

3/30 Norah Jones

3/31 Lorde

Photography by Aleiagh Hynds

