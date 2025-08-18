Last weekend we celebrated the  E-R-S 88 Songs of Summer.  It was a playlist that highlighted why we’re Boston’s Uncommon Radio: from The Lovin’ Spoonful…to Wilco…to DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince…to Lana Del Rey.

We hope you had as much fun listening as we had putting this together for you!

Here’s the list! (alphabetically by artist)

  1. Alice Cooper School’s Out
  2. Bananarama Cruel Summer
  3. Benjamin Gibbard Indian Summer
  4. Bill Withers Lovely Day
  5. Billy Idol Hot In The City
  6. Blondie The Tide Is High
  7. Blondie In The Sun
  8. Bob Marley & The Wailers Sun Is Shining
  9. Bob Marley & The Wailers Three Little Birds
  10. Bruce Springsteen Girls In Their Summer Clothes
  11. Butcher Baglio & Estes Sunny Day
  12. Chicago Saturday in the Park
  13. Childish Gambino Feels Like Summer
  14. Chuck Prophet Summertime Thing
  15. David Bowie Dancing in the Street (feat. Mick Jagger)
  16. Death Cab For Cutie Summer Skin
  17. Dick Dale Miserlou
  18. DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince Summertime
  19. Dispatch Circles Around The Sun
  20. Don Henley The Boys of Summer
  21. Donna Summer Hot Stuff
  22. Donovan Sunshine Superman
  23. Eddie Cochran Summertime Blues
  24. Eddie Vedder Hard Sun
  25. Eric Burdon & War Spill the Wine
  26. G Love Sunshine
  27. Glass Animals Heat Waves
  28. Haim Summer Girl
  29. Janis Joplin Summertime
  30. Jimmy Cliff I Can See Clearly Now
  31. Jonathan Richman That Summer Feeling
  32. Katrina and the Waves Walking On Sunshine
  33. Kool & The Gang Summer Madness
  34. Khruangbin & Leon Bridges Texas Sun
  35. Kirsten Hersh Summer Salt
  36. Lana Del Rey Doin’ Time (Sublime Cover)
  37. Lana Del Rey Summertime Sadness
  38. Laura Veirs Sun Song
  39. Leon Bridges Summer Rain (ft Jazmine Sullivan)
  40. LEN Steal My Sunshine
  41. Martha and the Muffins Echo Beach
  42. Martha Reeves & the Vandellas Heatwave
  43. Michael Franti & Spearhead Sound of Sunshine
  44. Michael Stipe In the Sun
  45. Moving Targets Ordinary Summer
  46. Otis Redding (Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay
  47. Pavement Summer Babe
  48. Portugal. The Man Summer of Luv (ft. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
  49. Ray LaMontagne For The Summer
  50. Red Hot Chili Peppers Black Summer
  51. Ryan Montbleau 75 and Sunny
  52. Sheryl Crow Soak Up The Sun
  53. Sheryl Crow Summer Day
  54. Sly & The Family Stone Hot Fun In the Summertime
  55. Stevie Wonder Summer Soft
  56. Stone Temple Pilots Dancing Days
  57. Sunflower Bean Moment In The Sun
  58. Superchunk Endless Summer
  59. The Alarm Rain In The Summertime
  60. The B-52s Rock Lobster
  61. The B-52s Summer of Love
  62. The B-52s Love Shack
  63. The Beach Boys California Girls
  64. The Beach Boys Good Vibrations
  65. The Beatles Good Day Sunshine
  66. The Cars Magic
  67. The Decemberists Summersong
  68. The Decemberists Anti-Summersong
  69. The Drifters Under the Boardwalk
  70. The Flaming Lips It’s Summertime
  71. The Go-Go’s Vacation
  72. The Head & The Heart Summertime
  73. The Hold Steady Constructive Summer
  74. The Isley Brothers Summer Breeze
  75. The Kinks Sunny Afternoon
  76. The Lovin’ Spoonful Summer in the City
  77. The Motels Suddenly Last Summer
  78. The Power Station Some Like It Hot
  79. The Ramones Rockaway Beach
  80. The Style Council Long Hot Summer
  81. The Sundays Summertime
  82. Tweedy Summer Noon
  83. Vampire Weekend Sunflower ft. Steve Lacy
  84. Violent Femmes Blister In The Sun
  85. War Summer
  86. Ween Sweetheart in The Summer
  87. Weezer Island In The Sun
  88. Wilco Heavy Metal Drummer

