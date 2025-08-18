Last weekend we celebrated the E-R-S 88 Songs of Summer. It was a playlist that highlighted why we’re Boston’s Uncommon Radio: from The Lovin’ Spoonful…to Wilco…to DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince…to Lana Del Rey.
We hope you had as much fun listening as we had putting this together for you!
Here’s the list! (alphabetically by artist)
- Alice Cooper School’s Out
- Bananarama Cruel Summer
- Benjamin Gibbard Indian Summer
- Bill Withers Lovely Day
- Billy Idol Hot In The City
- Blondie The Tide Is High
- Blondie In The Sun
- Bob Marley & The Wailers Sun Is Shining
- Bob Marley & The Wailers Three Little Birds
- Bruce Springsteen Girls In Their Summer Clothes
- Butcher Baglio & Estes Sunny Day
- Chicago Saturday in the Park
- Childish Gambino Feels Like Summer
- Chuck Prophet Summertime Thing
- David Bowie Dancing in the Street (feat. Mick Jagger)
- Death Cab For Cutie Summer Skin
- Dick Dale Miserlou
- DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince Summertime
- Dispatch Circles Around The Sun
- Don Henley The Boys of Summer
- Donna Summer Hot Stuff
- Donovan Sunshine Superman
- Eddie Cochran Summertime Blues
- Eddie Vedder Hard Sun
- Eric Burdon & War Spill the Wine
- G Love Sunshine
- Glass Animals Heat Waves
- Haim Summer Girl
- Janis Joplin Summertime
- Jimmy Cliff I Can See Clearly Now
- Jonathan Richman That Summer Feeling
- Katrina and the Waves Walking On Sunshine
- Kool & The Gang Summer Madness
- Khruangbin & Leon Bridges Texas Sun
- Kirsten Hersh Summer Salt
- Lana Del Rey Doin’ Time (Sublime Cover)
- Lana Del Rey Summertime Sadness
- Laura Veirs Sun Song
- Leon Bridges Summer Rain (ft Jazmine Sullivan)
- LEN Steal My Sunshine
- Martha and the Muffins Echo Beach
- Martha Reeves & the Vandellas Heatwave
- Michael Franti & Spearhead Sound of Sunshine
- Michael Stipe In the Sun
- Moving Targets Ordinary Summer
- Otis Redding (Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay
- Pavement Summer Babe
- Portugal. The Man Summer of Luv (ft. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
- Ray LaMontagne For The Summer
- Red Hot Chili Peppers Black Summer
- Ryan Montbleau 75 and Sunny
- Sheryl Crow Soak Up The Sun
- Sheryl Crow Summer Day
- Sly & The Family Stone Hot Fun In the Summertime
- Stevie Wonder Summer Soft
- Stone Temple Pilots Dancing Days
- Sunflower Bean Moment In The Sun
- Superchunk Endless Summer
- The Alarm Rain In The Summertime
- The B-52s Rock Lobster
- The B-52s Summer of Love
- The B-52s Love Shack
- The Beach Boys California Girls
- The Beach Boys Good Vibrations
- The Beatles Good Day Sunshine
- The Cars Magic
- The Decemberists Summersong
- The Decemberists Anti-Summersong
- The Drifters Under the Boardwalk
- The Flaming Lips It’s Summertime
- The Go-Go’s Vacation
- The Head & The Heart Summertime
- The Hold Steady Constructive Summer
- The Isley Brothers Summer Breeze
- The Kinks Sunny Afternoon
- The Lovin’ Spoonful Summer in the City
- The Motels Suddenly Last Summer
- The Power Station Some Like It Hot
- The Ramones Rockaway Beach
- The Style Council Long Hot Summer
- The Sundays Summertime
- Tweedy Summer Noon
- Vampire Weekend Sunflower ft. Steve Lacy
- Violent Femmes Blister In The Sun
- War Summer
- Ween Sweetheart in The Summer
- Weezer Island In The Sun
- Wilco Heavy Metal Drummer