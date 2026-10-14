Violet Grohl Speaks on Her Anxieties, Horror and the Paranormal, and More

Graphic by Brynn Hawkins

Our Blog Coordinator, Fenton Wright, sat down with Violet Grohl ahead of her show at Crystal Ballroom a few weeks ago. They talked about the music industry, anxiety, and more! Check out the clips below.

How has her view of the music industry changed since she released her album and launched her tour?

How does she deal with stage fright before going on stage?

Does anxiety influence her music?

Violet on “Bug in the Cake” having a haunted feeling to it:

How do horror and the paranormal influence her music?

Her top 3 horror movies:

The thoughts that went into mixing heavier and softer sounds on Be Sweet to Me:

What artists she is currently listening to: