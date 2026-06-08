Pick of the Week: Violet Grohl “Bug In The Cake”

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We have been following Violet Grohl here at WERS since she released her single “THUM” earlier this year. Now, a few months later, the singer steps into the spotlight once again with her debut album, Be Sweet to Me, and amazing songs like “Bug In The Cake.” Once again, the younger Grohl makes her sound and style distinct from that of her father charged with youthful angst and energy.

A Haunting

At the heart of this song, as can be seen across the entirety of Violet Grohl’s Be Sweet To Me, is this feeling of anxiety or fear of something unknown. In this song, it is the feeling of Grohl’s grandmother still watching her. She uses different horror motifs to describe how her grandmother’s spirit haunts the house she now lives in.

Grohl sings, “Sweet Virginia, here I come/ Lights are off, but someone’s home/ Haunted TV bungalow.” invoking that classic haunted house feel. This mirrors Grohl’s real life experience with moving into her grandmother’s old house to live by herself.

What I think that Grohl does best is convey the anxiety through her lyrics. Her voice is pitched in a way that comes across as flat or lacking energy, but she adds inflections at different points in the lines to give it a paranoid feeling. Underscoring all of this is the desire to be free, which can be seen in a lot of writing from younger artists.

Twin Peaks

Much of the music video for this song is an homage to the late David Lynch and his show Twin Peaks. The haunting feel to it, the flickering of the TVs on and off, and of course, the grainy film of the camera itself lends itself to the nostalgia that Lynch’s series brings out in so many people.

Also in this video is the ghost of Grohl’s grandmother living in the house alongside her. They’re doing their hair together in the bathroom, playing pool, and swimming with one another. This music video perfectly encapsulates this song.

A Sound That is Uniquely Her’s

One of the things that I love about Violet Grohl is how seemingly independent she is from her father. In the past, she has openly acknowledged just how much her name has helped jumpstart her career, but at the same time she has made herself distinct from her father. Her music has more of a shoegaze feel to it. It’s easy to get lost in, because the guitar riffs flow seamlessly throughout the song, carrying the listener through it.

Grohl does this not only on “Bug In The Cake,” but also on other songs from Be Sweet To Me. In a period in which rock is becoming increasingly creative, in a few years time I can see Violet Grohl being near the front of this new generation.

Want More?

WHat’s next for Violet Grohl? Well. I would highly recommend that you listen to the entirety of Be Sweet To Me. From beginning to end, the album is spectacular for a 20 year old making their solo debut. Also, she is coming to Boston later this year, so if you loved “Bug In The Cake” as much as me, be sure to get tickets?