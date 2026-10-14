New DIscoveries: Violet Grohl “Big Memory”

– Hannah Mahoney, Staff Writer

In her debut album Be Sweet to Me, Violet Grohl channels a melodic alternative rock energy. She began performing alongside her father, Dave Grohl, and recently started her own solo career. “Big Memory”, track five on her album, is a track that stands out and creates an outline for what we can expect from her music career in the future.

A Big Memory Too Hard to Hide

In “Big Memory”, Violet Grohl puts us in a trance when singing about an intense recollection of a past relationship that evokes intense emotions that she feels are too profound to run away from and hide from. She describes this memory as a riptide pulling her back in, making it clear that it is impossible for her to forget the person who left a strong emotional impact on her.

What makes this song so enchanting to me is that while the lyrics themselves can be seen as heavy and depressing, her vocals and instrumental choices turn it into a versatile song that allows it to move away from the sad genre that the lyrics could cause it to be placed in. During my first listen, I was focused on how upbeat the instrumentals were. During my second listen, I really analyzed the lyrics, which gave the song so much depth.

Living Up to Her Name

It is no secret that Dave Grohl is one of the most influential musicians in the alternative rock/grunge world. With the release of her debut album, Violet Grohl has made it clear that she is going to carry on the Grohl legacy in the modern alternative era.

Throughout the album as a whole, but in the song “Big Memory” especially, Violet Grohl portrays a very unique and individual sense of talent in her ability to write such deep lyrics while creating a melody that makes the song addictive.

What’s next?

Violet Grohl is currently on her first official headlining tour. Following along with her blossoming career is definitely a decision you won’t regret!