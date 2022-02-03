Upcoming 2022 Releases We’re Excited For

Last month we took you through the amazing year of music we had in 2021 with our year in review article and favorite local albums roundup. But now, it’s time to look ahead! Our music writing staff takes you through the 12 upcoming 2022 releases we’re most excited for.

FATHER JOHN MISTY - CHLOE AND THE NEXT 20TH CENTURY

The wait for new Father John Misty material is almost over! The artist’s fifth album Chloe and the Next 20th Century — the first since God’s Favorite Customer in 2018 — is due April 8th. Backed mainly by slow piano, lead single “Funny Girl” is both whimsical and classy, perhaps giving a taste of what is to come for the rest of the record.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

HOZIER - UNREAL UNEARTH

In a vague tweet announcement, Hozier stated that his upcoming album Unreal Unearth will be coming out sometime in 2022 “come hell or high water.” His last album was released in 2019, so this new album is very much anticipated by many! While a release date has not been set yet, fans patiently and eagerly await his next artistic endeavours!

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

MITSKI - LAUREL HELL

Mitski is back after six year with Laurel Hell, out on February 4. She’s exploring a lighter sound after years of doubt. She’ll be here in Boston in March for two nights at the Roadrunner but both are already sold out, proving that this is an album many are thrilled about!

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

BIG THIEF - DRAGON NEW WARM MOUNTAIN I BELIEVE IN YOU

Big Thief is returning with their new album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. To kick things off, they have released the single “Time Escaping” as well as a complete tracklist. The band recorded 45 songs in their sessions but reduced the album to 20, said Paste Magazine. We can expect this full and fresh album from them on February 11th.

- Kelsey Sidman, Staff Writer

SPOON - LUCIFER ON THE SOFA

Big Thief isn’t the only group coming out with a new release on February 11th — Spoon’s tenth album Lucifer on the Sofa will also make its debut. The first record recorded all together in their hometown of Austin in over a decade, this project attempts to capture the magic in their live performances creating the most authentic rock and roll sound they can.

- Meghan Hockridge, Program Coordinator

WET LEG - WET LEG

Wet Leg will be releasing their new self titled debut album on April 8th. With four singles including the catchy “Chaise Longue” out already, the duo from Isle of Wight have been turning heads. Gearing up before the release they are currently on tour in the U.K. and Netherlands.

- Amber Garcia, Staff Writer

HIPPO CAMPUS - LP3

Releasing on February 4th is Hippo Campus’ third album LP3. When reading up on the album, Grand Jury says the album will be “making way for a brand new era of their music.” The band is also planning to tour internationally and in the US this year.

- Kelsey Sidman, Staff Writer

HATCHIE - GIVING THE WORLD AWAY

Hatchie will be releasing her sophomore album this year. The release date is set for April 22nd, almost 3 years after her first record came out. She has talked about how this album feels like the beginning to her, and we are all so excited to see what is to come!

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

KHRUANGBIN & LEON BRIDGES - TEXAS SOON

Following-up their 2020 collaboration Texas Sun, Khruangbin and Leon Bridges are back together for Texas Moon. In this project the artists will attempt a more introspective journey, answering the question “How can you have the sun without the moon?” Texas Moon arrives February 18th.

- Meghan Hockridge, Program Coordinator

ALT-J - THE DREAM

The Dream is the upcoming album from Alt-J, scheduled to be released on February 11th. Already-out songs like “U&ME” and “Hard Drive Gold” prove this is not one to miss! This will be Alt-J’s fourth album and their first new release in four years, since 2017’s Relaxer.

- Amber Garcia, Staff Writer

BEACH HOUSE - ONCE TWICE MELODY

Beach House is releasing a double album called Once Twice Melody on February 18th. This will be their most cinematic record yet. Featuring live musical ensembles, the duo achieves a surrealistic sound on their 8th studio album.

- Miles Levine, Staff Writer

LIZZY MCALPINE - FIVE SECONDS FLAT

Lizzy McAlpine’s forthcoming sophomore album, Five Seconds Flat, will be released on April 8th. McAlpine also plans on dropping a short film for her single “All My Ghosts” the same day as the album release. She begins touring with Dodie this month, and will be at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre on February 25th.

- Lauren Surbey, Staff Writer