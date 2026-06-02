Uncommoon Concert Calendar: May 29 – June 4

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Smerz @ Institute of Contemporary Art – Friday, May 29

One of the most interesting sounds that I have come across in the last couple of months is Smerz/ The Norwegian duo blend elements of indie rock, soil, R&B, funk, and electronic music to create a sound that is truly unique. Their sound is soft and quiet, perfect for a relaxing beginning to another wonderful Boston summer! This is a concert that you won’t want to miss.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Holly Humberston @ Paradise Rock Club – Wednesday, June 3

If you haven’t listened to Holly Humberstone yet, now’s the time to change that. The 26-year-old English singer-songwriter is on the rise fast, so make sure to catch her at Paradise Rock Club on Wednesday, June 3. Touring in support of her album Cruel World, Humberstone brings new music like “To Love Somebody” and “White Noise” to the stage with the same honesty and intensity that’s made her such a standout voice in alternative pop. I’ve been a fan ever since her 2020 EP Falling Asleep at the Wheel, and it’s been incredible watching her growth as an artist.

– Lindsay Gould, Music Coordinator

St. Vincent and Boston Pop Orchestra @ Symphony Hall – Thursday, June 4 with Ruby Plume

Dallas-born artist St. Vincent has built a reputation as one of the most innovative musicians of her generation. Known for her compositions and guitar playing, she was named the 26th greatest guitarist of all time by Rolling Stone in 2023 at just 40 years old. A six-time Grammy winner and Berklee College of Music alum, St. Vincent continues to push the boundaries of modern music with every project she takes on. Equal parts rock spectacle and orchestral experience, this show promises to be unlike anything else on stage right now. Make sure to catch St. Vincent and Boston Pop Orchestra at Symphony Hall Thursday, June 4!

– – Lindsay Gould, Music Coordinator

Flipturn and Spacey Jane @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Thursday, June 4

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more perfect concert lineup than Flipturn with Spacey Jane as the opener. These are two bands that over the past few years have been gaining more and more attention for their incredible music. From playing fan favorites like “Booster Seat” to brand new hits like “Do You Really Love Her” Spacey Jane is one of the best indie-rock bands out there right now. Flipturn is one of my favorite modern bands of all time. I don’t think a day goes by that I don’t listen to at least one Flipturn song. Their surf-soaked reverb combined with the unique vocals of Dillon Basse, this band is truly something special. Flipturn is perfect for fans of Mt. Joy, The Backseat Lovers, and Peach Pit. They’re playing MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Thursday June 4, I hope to see you there!

– – Lindsay Gould, Music Coordinator