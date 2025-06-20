Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Cults @ Sinclair Music Hall – Saturday, June 21

From Hip-Hop to indie music, Cults has had their fingerprints all over the music world for the past decade. They have their dreamy hits like “Always Forever,” “Bad Things,” and “Gilded Lily.” At the same time, they also feature on popular songs outside of their normal genre, such as “She Knows” by rapper J. Cole. Cults’ style can be described as alternative, but with more dreamy and psychedelic pop sounds. Performing with them at this show is zzzahara, another indie artist. Her music, much like Cults, has a dream pop vibe to it that makes you feel like you’re floating while listening to it. Her newest album, Spiral Your Way Out, just came out earlier this year. This show promises to be one that gives you an ethereal feeling, so check it out!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Will Wood @ The Royale – Sunday, June 22i

Will Wood is bringing a Broadway style to the Royale this Sunday! The indie singer-songwriter is best known for bending genres and manipulating the way that we categorize music. He sounds similar to bands such as My Chemical Romance and Panic! At The Disco. On his more popular songs, such as, “I / Me / Myself,” you can hear just how he inserts the conventions of multiple genres, while also adding the narrative storytelling that is expected on Broadway. Currently, he is on tour for the tenth anniversary of his debut album, Mr. Wood Is Dead. If this sounds like the show for you, then be sure to get tickets!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Hozier @ Fenway Park – Tuesday, June 24

Take me to church…or Fenway Park. Indie-folk legend Hozier is set to perform two highly anticipated nights at Fenway on June 23rd and 24th! Following his memorable performance at Boston Calling 2024, Hozier’s return is set to captivate Boston audiences at the most beloved Fenway Park. You may know the Grammy-nominated artist from his newest album Unreal Unearth, or from his earlier iconic works such as “Take Me To Church,” “Work Song,” “Would That I,” and so much more in his impressive discography. The shows will also feature special guests Gigi Perez (known for hits like “Sailor Song” and “Fable”) and folk trio Amble (“Lonely Island,” “Schoolyard Days”), with all artists coming together, promising an unforgettable, soulful experience.

– Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Peach Pit @ MGM Music Hall – Tuesday, June 24 with Briston Maroney

Peach Pit and Briston Maroney are co-headlining the Long Hair, Long Life Tour, and they’re making a stop at MGM Music Hall! Indie rockers everywhere should be jumping for joy because, in addition to a stellar tour title, there’s sure to be stellar performances all around. Peach Pit released a deluxe version of their album Magpie in early May, and Maroney’s third studio album, JIMMY, was released that same week. New music from both parties will be making their Boston debut, and it would be a shame to miss it. Peach Pit is beloved for songs like “Alrighty Aphrodite,” “Give Up Baby Go,” and a selection of super groovy songs. Now, I can’t help but think of the Greek goddess whenever I listen to them. Alternately, you may associate Maroney with the interstate because of his song “Freakin’ Out On the Interstate,” but he has other offerings such as “Fool’s Gold,” and even “Tomatoes.”



Bnny will be opening, fresh off the heels of the release of their dreamy One Million and Three Love Songs. “Look Out!” because this is not a show you’ll want to skip. Don’t you want the chance to dance to Peach Pit’s “Am I Your Girl – Dance Version?” It’s made for dancing! Don’t you want to sing the words to Maroney’s “June” during June? I know I do.

– Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer

Murphy’s Law @ Middle East – Thursday, June 26

Punk never left and Murphy’s Law is here to prove that. Murphy’s Law is one of the most influential hardcore punk bands of all time. Their songs are shorter than most, but while listening to them, you can’t help but start to headbang. Songs like “Somebody’s Gonna Get Their Head Kicked In” are just fun. They make you get up and move and that is some of what punk is about. Murphy’s Law in the 80s and 90s were staples of punk, and if you have any interest in the genre at all, then this is the show for you!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator