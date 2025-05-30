Graphics by Riley Vecchione

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Tennis @ Roadrunner – Friday, May 30 with Billie Marten

The hit grooves of the recent Tennis album Face Down In The Garden are reaching Roadrunner this Friday, May 30. As a wife-and-husband pair, there is no doubt the band will bring chemistry to the stage. Tennis’ songs are danceable, but they also unpack deeper meanings; behind reverb-heavy production, poetic lines are often left lingering. Songs like “12 Blown Tires” (off of the recent record) pack an emotional punch. Though, the track can be put on at a friendly hangout as easily as a solo walk in the Massachusetts brush. Accompanying the duo is Billie Marten whose upcoming album Dog Eared demonstrates incredible potential based off of singles. Don’t miss a night of slow-rolling tunes at Roadrunner!



– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

OK GO @ The Royale – Friday, May 30

Twenty-three years after their debut self-titled album, OK Go is still making hits and taking tours by storm. Tracks like “A Stone Only Rolls Downhill” off of the band’s 2025 record And The Adjacent Possible shows that the band continues to innovate in songwriting and production. Is that any surprise, though? Throughout their decades in rock music, OK Go has always been a group to experiment with medium and message. From viral music videos to vast collaborations, OK Go is not slowing down. Do not miss the band this Friday, May 30, at The Royale.



– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Florist @ Brighton Music Hall – Friday, May 30

From Brooklyn, New York, comes Florist — A four piece indie folk band. This show is going to be beautiful. Florist blends folk music with spacey effects, creating songs that are unique and unified all at once. Their latest album, “Jellywish,” was released this April, featuring ten new songs. Tracks like Have Heaven and Jellyfish blend poetic lyrics with beautiful acoustics that speak to the band’s voice. If you’re looking for a fun, chill way to spend an evening, head to Brighton Music Hall to spend an evening with these four friends.



– Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Jet @ Roadrunner – Saturday, May 31 with Band of Skulls

Originally from the land down under, Jet has cemented their name in rock history. The band—with their origins in Melbourne—have been pumping out crunchy rock smashers since their 2003 debut. That record, Get Born, featured iconic tracks like “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” and “Look What You’ve Done.” Accompanying Jet is the british rock n’ roll outfit Band of Skulls, who have been experimenting with their sound since Marsden and Richardson broke off into a new project. The result is a common ground between anthems and atmospheric rock that is sure to captivate audiences. Don’t miss this show full of rockstars on May 31 at Roadrunner!



– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Catbite and The OBGMs @ Warehouse Xi – Sunday, June 1 with The New Limits

Warehouse Xi is hosting a truly special lineup this Sunday. I had the pleasure of seeing Catbite with Jeff Rosenstock a few years back, and let me tell you firsthand: this Philly band is the real deal. Ska and pop punk blend together to create a great sound to sing along to at a live show. Catbite’s music is as energizing as it is special, and Catbite’s newest EP (featuring raucous synth lines, classic ska rhythms, and the band’s most personal lyrics yet) proves this. Accompanying Catbite are two incredible bands. First, I would be remiss not to mention the incredible song by the OBGMs “GET UP.” Falling on the band’s recent album SORRY, IT’S OVER, the track is a perfect introduction to the band’s punk sound. Also joining Catbite is another massive ska band: The New Limits. With a booming stage presence, the Boston-based six-piece band is bringing ska to Warehouse Xi. Start June out the right way and make your way to Warehouse Xi this Sunday! ​​



– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator