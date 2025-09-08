Uncommon Concert Calendar: September 5-11

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Men I Trust @ Roadrunner – Friday, September 5 with strongboi

One of the most relaxing things that you can do in life is listen to Men I Trust. This band has everything that you need for a quiet, peaceful night in. They have calming basslines, soft vocals, and a drummer who taps so slowly that you would hardly notice his playing at all. Men I Trust is one of those bands that you simply can not stop listening to. Performing with them is strongboi, who, like Men I Trust, brings that comfortable, relaxing tone to their music. These two groups are sure to put on a show that you won’t forget!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Haim @ Suffolk Downs – Friday, September 5

If you have been paying attention to WERS recently, then you have heard of HAIM. This band is one of the best currently available. These three sisters have captured the feeling of what it means to let go with their new album, I quit. Their songs can range from upbeat to slower tempos, but the message remains the same. One of my favorite parts of this band is that it is a family affair, with all three members being sisters! This is a concert that you won’t want to miss!

My Chemical Romance @ Fenway Park – Sunday, September 7 with IDLES

One of the most prominent emo bands of all time, and one of my favorite bands of all time, is My Chemical Romance! What is there not to love about this band? Their sound, and more specifically the voice of Gerard Way, has defined a generation of people. Whether it be on The Black Parade or Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, MCR has dominated pop culture for the better part of two decades despite their multiple breaks. This concert and this band are legendary and an almost once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you will never forget!

Mac DeMarco @ Roadrunner – Tuesday, September 9 with Mock Media

Mac DeMarco has recently become one of my favorite artists to listen to. When you start at the beginning of his discography, you can see the evolution of not only his music, but also him as a person. His music has this calming nature to it, that seems almost unreal. All of his songs have these subtle messages as well that position Mac to be perceived as wise beyond his years. Even with that being the case, you can still see his fun nature in all of his albums, especially 2. Every time he performs it is something special, and this is sure to be no different.

Alex G @ Roadrunner – Thursday, September 11 with Nilüfer Yanya

Alex G has recently gone through one of the best evolutions in music. He has gone from this young man making indie music, to this adult with a wife and kid making more folk-based music. The maturity that he has shown on his latest album, Headlights, is astonishing. One of the tracks, “Afterlife,” features this beautiful accordion that evokes so much nostalgia that it will bring you to tears. This man is redefining himself, and this concert is sure to be another page in his story!

