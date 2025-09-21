Uncommon Concert Calendar: September 19 – 25

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Soccer Mommy @ Paradise Rock Club – Friday, September 19 with Dummy

Rising indie-rock star Soccer Mommy is going to rock the Paradise Rock Club! Her sound is truly unique. It has this slow lackadaisical strumming of the guitar, but it later builds into this outburst of emotion and energy. Performing with her is Dummy. Their music is much more shoegaze based with hints of indie. The faint vocals in most of their songs is drowned out by hypnotic instrumentals. This is going to be a great concert!l

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Frankie Cosmos @ Brighton Music Hall – Friday, September 19 with Fantasy of a Broken Heart and Moontype

Everyone has gone through an indie phase of some kind. For me, that phase began with Frankie Cosmos. My favorite nepo-baby of all time. Her music is raw and full of emotion. All of her songs have this amateurish charm to it that makes them seem even more authentic. Performing with her are two bands, Fantasy of a Broken Heart and Moontype. All three of these bands have a do-it-yourself quality to them. Each song sounds like it was made in someone’s bedroom or garage. This concert is going to be intimate and one you will not want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Mt. Joy @ TD Garden – Saturday, September 20

One band that we love here at WERS is Mt. Joy, and by now I assume that you all know why. This band has everything that you could possibly ask for. Their songs are gut-wrenching, they aren’t quite a rock band, but also not fully a folk band, they are somewhere in between. They currently are touring their newest album, Hope We Have Fun. This is going to be a wonderful concert that will be memorable for years to come!

Turnstile @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs – Saturday, September 20 with Mannequin Pussy Jane Remover, and Speed (AUS)

One of the most consistent indie bands over the past decade has to be Turnstile. Their music is always relevant and seems to be exactly what the community needs whenever it comes out. Just earlier this year, they released their newest album, NEVER ENOUGH, which is one of their best to date. Performing with them is one of the biggest underground names right now, Jane Remover. Her music has exploded over the past couple of years and has put her on the fast track to stardom. This concert is going to be amazing!

Viagra Boys @ Roadrunner – Tuesday, September 23

Coming off the release of their most recent album, viagr aboys, Viagra Boys are playing the Roadrunner Tuesday!. Their music sounds like something that should have come out in the 2000s. It is high energy and full of power chords. This band has captured many people’s attention over the past decade and they show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. This is a concert that you won’t soon forget.

