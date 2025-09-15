Uncommon Concert Calendar: September 12 – 18

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Ethel Cain @ Roadrunner – Friday, September 12

One thing that Ethel Cain knows how to do is make us cry, and this concert will be no different. Cain is coming to Boston following the release of her latest album, Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You, earlier this year. This album continues the soft tender love that we have come to adore from Cain. Every time she performs live, you can expect to witness something magical, and this concert is sure to be the same!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Pulp @ Suffolk Downs – Saturday, September 13 with Hamilton Leithauser

Who says that we are done with the 80s? Pulp is back, and they might be better than ever! The 80s band released their newest album, More, earlier this year after nearly two decades of no new music! This album features some of the classic tropes that we know and love with Pulp: witty lyricism, mesmerizing basslines, and a energy that is hard to come by in more modern music. Performing with them is frontman of The Walkmen, Hamilton Leithauser. His music is also alternative and has that same lyricism and nostalgic lure as Pulp. Check this concert out!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Fu Manchu @ Sinclair Music Hall – Sunday, September 14

Fu Manchu is a rock band formed in California in the 90s. Their sound is primarily psychedelic-rock based, with multiple other genres sprinkled throughout their music. They are one of the most foundational and influential psychedelic bands of the 90s and are from the same cloth as bands like Queens of the Stone Age. Be sure to get tickets to this concert!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Wet Leg @ Roadrunner – Sunday, September 14 with Mary in the Junkyard

Wet Leg is returning to Boston, and this time they have a new album to boot! moisturizer, The band’s sophomore album released earlier this year, and it is everything that you could want in a post-punk album! Women often get overlooked in the punk and post-punk scene, but Wet Leg insures that they make a voice for themselves. Performing with them is Mary in the Junkyard, a band looking to cut their teeth in the indie rock scene!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Alabama Shakes @ MGM Music Hall Fenway – Monday, September 15 with The Budos Band

When you hear the name Alabama shakes, you probably have a certain picture in your mind. You see a white man with long hair and a long beard, someone in the same vein as a member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. However, Alabama Shakes defies those stereotypes. Led by a queer woman of color, this southern-rock band is one of the best bands that you will hear live. All of their songs have this old funk feel to them, but mixed in with what we have come to know as rock music. Performing with them is The Budos Band, a band that is known for dipping into multiple genres from all kinds of music across all of their songs.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator