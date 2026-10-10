Uncommon Concert Calendar: October 9 – 15

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Teddy Swims and MarcLo @ TD Garden – Friday, October 9 with St. Paul and the Broken Bones – Jude

Get ready to see the Perfect Man in concert at TD Garden, as Teddy Swims brings The UGLY Tour to Boston on October 9! You may know him from his debut album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy, which spawned hits like “Lose Control” and “The Door,” but he has a brand new album, UGLY, releasing on January 22. The lead single, “Mr. Know It All,” features Swims’ classic musical sound and explores self-deprecation, which, if you could not guess, fits perfectly with the title of his album. If you’re a fan of alternative R&B and have never heard of Teddy Swims, this concert might just be The Door to your new favorite artist. So, get your tickets before they are Gone Gone Gone and see him live this Friday!

– Jude Lowery, Staff Writer

Steve Lacy @ MGM Music Hall Fenway – Monday, October 12 and Tuesday, October 13

Get ready to catch rising alternative R&B artist Steve Lacy at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on October 12 and 13. Known for his hazy, bedroom-pop production, Lacy is an artist you’re going to want to see live. His latest album, oh yeah?, was released on July 17, and it’s been “the feeling” fans have been waiting for. His music has a way of making even “nothing” feel like something, blending dreamy production with catchy melodies and laid-back grooves. And with standouts like “Bad Habit” and “Dark Red” already cemented as fan favorites, there’s plenty to look forward to. Lacy recently landed his song “oh yeah?” as the end-credit track for the new Spider-Man movie, giving the album an even bigger moment online. With tickets in such high demand that a second Boston date was added, this is one show you definitely don’t want to miss. “Doom” scrolling can wait; go see Steve Lacy instead.

– Lindsay Gould, Music Coordinator

Robert Lester Folsom @ Crystal Ballroom – Tuesday, October 13 with Liz Cooper

See you later; I’ll be at Robert Lester Folson this Tuesday at the Crystal Ballroom! The cult-classic 70s folkster will be performing his nostalgic, warm discography that’s absolutely perfect for a rainy day. My favorite songs of his are “My Stove’s on Fire” and “Sunshine Only Sometimes.” Folsom first released his album Music and Dreams in 1976 but didn’t receive widespread praise until the 2010s, so now let’s give him his flowers! If you are a fan of Nick Drake, Art Lown, or even Crosby, Stills and Nash, you are absolutely going to love Robert Lester Folsom’s show this Tuesday!

– Allie Ruden, Staff Writer

Olivia Rodrigo @ TD Garden – Thursday, October 15 with Wolf Alice

Get ready to drop dead, because Olivia Rodrigo is bringing The Unraveled Tour to TD Garden, and we’ve got big expectations! The three-time Grammy winner is touring for her smash-hit third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which dropped in June and became her biggest release yet. You may know her from hits like “drivers license,” “vampire,” and “good 4 u,” but this album trades her pop-punk rage for softer sounds and more complicated feelings. Lead single “drop dead” captures the dizzying rush of a brand new crush, while the second single, “the cure,” hits the gut-punch ballad energy that made Rodrigo a star. The record follows a relationship from the heights of falling in love to the depths of watching a relationship unravel, so expect a night that goes from singing along to screaming along to maybe even crying along.

Opening the show is Wolf Alice, the cult-classic London indie rock band known for their dreamy grunge sound, so get there early to catch a set that’s perfect for any alt-rock fan. If you’ve ever belted your heart out to a breakup anthem in your car, this concert just might be the cure for your autumn blues. Doors open at 6 pm, and the show starts at 7, so grab your tickets before they’re gone and see Olivia live at TD Garden on October 15th, 17th, and 18th!

– Blake Berry, Staff Writer

Best Not Broken and Lost My Balance @ Haymarket Lounge – Thursday, October 15

If you enjoyed Best Not Broken on Wicked Local Wednesday last week, be sure to catch them live this Thursday! On October 15th, they will be bringing their infectious energy to the Haymarket Lounge to play songs like “I Don’t Belong” and “That’s the Way She Likes It”. Best Not Broken draws from Britpop, alternative rock, and new wave to create an upbeat musical experience that will surely get you dancing. They will also be joined by Lost My Balance, another New England local band. Lost My Balance have released two new songs in the past few months, “Sea Level” and “Loser”, although you’d be a winner to hear either of these live! So “Let’s Go!” to the Haymarket Lounge this Thursday to see both of these bands!

– Braiden Schwartz, Staff Writer