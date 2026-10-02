Uncommon Concert Calendar: October 2 – 8

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

The Smashing Pumpkins @ TD Garden – Friday, October 2

It’s finally October, and what better way to start the Halloween season than a performance by one of the most autumnal bands. The Smashing Pumpkins celebrate 30 years of the Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness album on their “Rats in a Cage Tour,” hitting Boston on October 2. The band will perform several tracks from the record, including hits like “1979,” “Zero,” and “Tonight, Tonight,” followed by a second set of “unruly hits and dark treasures.” For a night of wailing guitar solos, gravely vocals, and 90s angst, get your tickets for Smashing Pumpkins at TD Garden “Today.”

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Muna and Hemlocke Springs @ Roadrunner – Friday, October 2

It Gets So Hot when MUNA’s in town and they are ready to ignite the dancefloor. Touring their 2026 release, Dancing on the Wall, the band is making their way around North America bringing their infectious, soulbearing hits to Roadrunner this weekend. This is the fourth album from the alt-pop trio and is a quintessential MUNA record: undeniably dance-able, sensitive, and cathartic. I would recommend listening to the singles off the album “Eastside Girls,” “Wannabeher,” and the title track “Dancing on the wall.” My personal favorites are the Imogen Heap inspired “Why Do I Get a Good Feeling” and “On Call.”

If you like slick, 80’s synths and a high energy performance, you are in for a great show!

– Maggie Donovan, Staff Writer

beabadoobee and Wisp @ TD Garden – Saturday, October 3

Beabadoobee knows exactly who she is. Her music has a special type of magic that is so hard to find. Her sound is reminiscent of all the best dream pop and alt rock bands from the 90s, but with her own unique touch. Clear your schedule this Saturday night, because she’ll be playing at T.D. Garden as part of The Powerlines Tour to perform tracks from her brand new album Pylon. Her 2022 record Beatopia is one of my all time favorites, but Pylon might have just knocked it out of the park. It’s angry, it’s sad, it’s nostalgic; it’s everything. And based on her legendary past performances, it’s going to be even better live. Trust us, you don’t want to miss it.

– Zoey Spuria, Staff Writer

Interpol @ Roadrunner – Sunday, October 4

Hopefully there are no Obstacles that prevent you from seeing Interpol this Sunday at Roadrunner! The band, formed in 1997, just released their newest album This Mirror Weighs a Ton and is ready to rock, once again! If you are a fan of Joy Division, Echo and the Bunnymen, The Cure, Fugazi or any other post-punk gems, you will absolutely love Interpol. My personal favorite Interpol song is “Untitled” off their 2002 album Turn On the Bright Lights! If you are ready to relive the New York Indie-Rock scene of the early 2000s, you are not going to want to miss Interpol this weekend!

– Allie Ruden, Staff Writer

Modest Mouse @ Roadrunner – Wednesday, October 7

No need to be modest about your love for Modest Mouse when you attend their upcoming show next week! They just released their 8th studio album, An Eraser and a Maze, this June as an independent release, no longer under Epic Records. You may know them from “Float On,” their most popular and played song. For fans of Sun Kil Moon, “Tiny Cities” is just a cover album of their favorite Modest Mouse songs – so maybe it’s time to give the originals a chance. Even if you’re unfamiliar with Modest Mouse, indie rock enjoyers, likely listeners of Built to Spill or Death Cab for Cutie especially, will undoubtedly have a great time at their show.

– Inari Gerhart, Staff Writer