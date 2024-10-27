Uncommon Concert Calendar: October 26-November 1

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

COIN @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway- Sunday October 27 with Aidan Bissett

Let’s hope you’re not afraid to go to concerts anymore! Because COIN is coming to town in support of their fifth studio album I’m Not Afraid Of Music Anymore, and it is sure to be an exciting show. Catch the indie rock pioneers being unapologetically themselves on stage, performing just a glimpse of the top hits they have produced over the last ten years. They’re just three best friends, ready to take on the world and face their fears. So, how about we cut them a little “Slack” and go “Along For The Ride” at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on October 27?

Supporting COIN for their North American tour is American singer-songwriter Aiden Bissett. His jump to popularity arose from TikTok and various social media platforms in 2020, but his reach extends far beyond in the year 2024. From his first big hit “More Than Friends” to his recent EP Supernova, Bissett is showing his form as a well rounded performing artist with a rapidly growing following.

- Lucia Cinquino, Staff Writer

Hinds @ Brighton Music Hall- Monday October 28

We are boom boom back, baby. Hinds is sure to have a knockout performance at Brighton Music Hall on Monday, and you better be in the pit! On VIVA HINDS, the band has shown the world how to viva the right way. The new album’s endlessly danceable hits are sure to hit different live at Brighton Music Hall. Toss your hair like you don’t care and get your singing voice ready, because Hinds will make you want to shout like a superstar. We are lucky to have the Madrid rockstars in Boston, so grab your tickets soon.

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Clairo @ Roadrunner- Monday October 28 through Wednesday October 30

Third time’s the Charm! Massachusetts native and indie bedroom-pop princess Clairo is back in town to play three consecutive nights (October 28th to October 30th) at Roadrunner Boston. Joining her, Alice Phoebe Lou will be getting Boston’s Witches ready for Halloweekend with her whimsical, bewitching alternative pop tunes as the opener for the Charm Tour. Tickets are still available, but time is running out—hurry for the chance to see the pretty girl before you regret it 4EVER!

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

Sarah McLachlan and Tiny Habits @ MGM Music Hall- Tuesday October 29

In a wonderful double feature, MGM Music Hall is hosting Sarah McLachlan and Tiny Habits for a moving night of music. Let these two acts play your heartstrings like guitar strings as their respective vocals hit home. Sarah McLachlan is still hitting the notes we love her for in 2024, and you won’t want to miss hearing them live. Tiny Habits newest album All For Something will double down on the emotional potency of the night! Don’t miss this Tuesday at the MGM Music Hall!

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Jean Dawson @ Paradise Rock Club- Tuesday October 29 with Quadeca

For a “Glimmer of God,” catch Jean Dawson at Paradise Rock Club this Tuesday with Quadeca! Jean Dawson’s newest album Glimmer of God delivers his most melodic effort yet, and you won’t want to miss his vocals live! As someone who has seen Jean Dawson live before, I can attest: he is an outstanding live performer. Paradise Rock Club is a great venue for a show that’s sure to have a lively crowd. Quadeca is a producer and artist who has flourished in his solo efforts with the release of his newest project Scrapyard. Together, these two artists and their newest projects will make Tuesday’s show a performance to remember.

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

André 3000 @ Wang Theatre- Wednesday October 30 with serpentwithfeet

André 3000 is back! But not with the same music that has given him his fame over the past decade; no, this time he brings his melodic and spiritual flute play with him! After his release of New Blue Sun last year, André has truly stuck to playing the flute and bringing a peaceful aura to all of his concerts. His new sound invites the listener to meditate or reflect on their day whilst taking them on a spiritual journey. Though this may at the time have seemed like a weird twist for André he has since proven that this is something which he wholeheartedly is committed to giving us his best in.

Along with André 3000 is serpentwithfeet, a hip-hop artist who uses his music as an outlet to express his own internal feelings of the intersection of his identity being black and gay. This concert is one that promises to be truly a spiritual experience, so be sure to check it out on October 30th at Wang Theatre!

– Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Little Big Town @ TD Theatre- Wednesday October 30 with Sugarland and The Castellows

To celebrate their 25th anniversary, Little Big Town is embarking on a U.S. tour and they will be sure to Take You Home, Boston! Seeing Little Big Town at TD Theatre is sure to be an unforgettable experience because you will want to Stay All Night. This Grammy winning band is sure to blow your boots off with its modern country feel and iconic songs like Girl Crush and Better Man. This is your chance to catch this staple of country music as they perform with old friends Sugarland and the Castellows. So grab your Wine, Beer, and Whisky (if you're of age, of course) and come watch Little Big Town Work to create a Miracle on stage for all to see on October 30th!

- Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer