Uncommon Concert Calendar: October 24 – 30

Indigo De Souza, Mothé, and Moth @ Royale Boston – Sunday, October 26

Indigo De Souza is an artist whom I have only just recently started listening to. Her music is, simply put, fantastic. Her smooth vocals, combined with amazing pop instrumentals, are amazing. Earlier this year, she released her newest album, Precipice. You might have seen me writing about her song “Crush,” which is on the album. It is a fun album that allows the listener to completely immerse themselves in the music. All of the artists on this show, outside of De Souza, are also spectacular. This is a show that you are not going to want to miss out on.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Laufey @ TD Garden – Monday, October 27 with Suki Waterhouse

The artist bringing jazz standards back into style, Laufey, is coming to TD Garden on October 27th! After topping the charts with her newest album, A Matter Of Time, she is on tour with Suki Waterhouse across North America and her final destination is Boston! She will also be performing at the Jingle Ball in Boston on December 14, so if you are interested in seeing Laufey with an additional lineup of great acts, be on the lookout for tickets. One thing that the Icelandic artist Laufey brings to her shows is whimsy and fun, and her roots at Berklee College of Music surely demonstrate her mastery of jazz, as well as a genuine appreciation for the Boston music community!

– Lucia Cinquino, Staff Writer

Of Monsters and Men @ Roadrunner – Wednesday, October 28

Of Monsters and Men seems to have been around forever. One of the first songs that I remember hearing on the radio as a child was “Little Talks,” and they have continued to make amazing music since then. Their newest release, All is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade, continues that same nostalgic sound that they had 13 years ago. Luckily for us, the Icelandic pop band is coming to Boston this Wednesday! This show is going to be amazing. It will take you back to the 2010s, and allow you to let go and feel free in the middle of the week when you need it most!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Cage the Elephant; hey, nothing; and Common People @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Thursday, October 29

Cage the Elephant are bringing their high-energy indie rock sound to Boston’s MGM Music Hall on Oct. 30. Originally from Bowling Green, Kentucky, the band has been shaping the modern rock landscape since 2006, delivering hits that blend raw emotion and unforgettable melodies. Fans can look forward to favorites like “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked,” “Trouble,” and the coming-of-age anthem “Cigarette Daydreams.” Whether you’ve followed them from their garage-rock beginnings or just discovered them on your favorite playlist, this show promises an unforgettable night. Opening the evening is Hey, Nothing, the Atlanta-based alternative folk duo of Tyler and Harlow. Their thoughtful songwriting and intimate harmonies have been turning heads, with standout tracks like “Too Drunk to Drive” and their new single “Seeing You.” Grab your ticket, bring a friend, and get ready for an unforgettable night of live music.

–Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

Thundercat @ Roadrunner – Wednesday, October 29

Bassist extraordinaire Thundercat will bring his funky grooves to the Roadrunner stage on October 30th. In 2020, he won the Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Record for his album It Is What It Is. If you needed any further indication of his talent, he opened for the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their 2021 tour. If Flea has blessed your bass playing, you must be doing something right. In addition to an opportunity to witness extreme musical skill, Thundercat will donate $0.25 from each ticket to The Shout Syndicate, a local organization that fundraises for youth art programs. Get your tickets for Thundercat for a performance that is sure to “Show You the Way.”

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer