Uncommon Concert Calendar: October 19-25

Graphics by Sarah Tarlin

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Inhaler @ Roadrunner – Saturday October 19

You can let out a breath, because Inhaler is coming to Roadrunner this Saturday! The Irish rock stars are ready to roll out to Boston in style. With their second album Cuts and Bruises, Inhaler proved they are dancing into stardom in style. And stylish they are! Catch fresh moves and even fresher tunes this Saturday at Roadrunner!

– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

DEHD @ Brighton Music Hall- Saturday October 19 with This is Lorelai

Fuzzy basslines take the night at Brighton Music Hall this Saturday with DEHD. Get ready to dance, mosh, move, and groove to new songs like “Dog Days” and “Mr. Grieves.” Poetry, the newest album from DEHD is not just poetic; it’s their most consistent project to date. So catch it live! DEHD is coming to town with none other than This Is Lorelai. This Is Lorelai is the solo project of prolific alternative artist Nate Amos. The recent album Box For Buddy, Box For Star shows that his material is only getting stronger, so catch him with DEHD this week.

– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Vince Staples @ Roadrunner- Sunday October 20 with Baby Rose

If you were a fan of Billie Eilish when she made dont smile at me, then chances are that you heard the song that Vince Staples is on “&burn (with Vince Staples)”. Since then the hip-hop star has gone on to become one of the most influential artists in the game. His music touches on multiple areas from his experience growing up in Long Beach, California, to deeper reflections on the state of hip-hop which he also touches on in a lot of his interviews. His influence can not be overstated, having his own Netflix show, The Vince Staples Show.

This tour comes on the back of his latest album, Dark Times, which was released in May. Touring with Staples is Baby Rose, another hip-hop artist that herself just had an EP, Slow Burn, that she released earlier this year with jazz group BADBADNOTGOOD. Her voice is almost enchanting and invites the listener to come be immersed in her unique sound. The two will be at the Roadrunner October 20th, so if you want to go to a concert that is sure to represent hip-hop and black culture in America, then this is the show for you!

– Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

julie @ Paradise Rock Club- Sunday October 20 with They Are Gutting A Body Of Water and Her New Knife

On October 20 at Paradise Rock Club, julie will be coming back to Boston! The group was here previously just a month or so ago when they were on tour with Faye Webster. Since that tour, they have gone on to release their first album, my anti-aircraft friend. The group, Alex Brady (vocals and bass), Dillon Lee (Drums), and Keyan Pourzand (vocals and guitar), has made a name for themselves due to their grunge-esque music that invites the listener to lose themselves in it.

Also, accompanying julie will be two bands from Philadelphia:They are Gutting a Body of Water and Her New Knife. Similar to julie, these bands pull in the listener with their hazy vocals and hypnotic guitar riffs. If you are looking for a grunge and shoegaze filled concert to go to this weekend don’t miss out on this show!

– Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Naima Bock @ Warehouse Xi- Monday October 21

Naima bock has been making waves lately. On Monday, ride the wave of her folk-infused balladry at Warehouse Xi! Make the trek out to Somerville for an intimate show featuring some of Naima Bock’s newest-and best-work to date. Below A Massive Dark Land (which landed in late September) is an album well-worth catching live with its perfected instrumentals and clean guitar work. This Monday at Warehouse Xi, you have the opportunity to experience it!

– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

MJ Lenderman @ Royale- Monday October 21

Don’t miss out on the chance to catch 25 year-old North Carolina native MJ Lenderman at the Royale October 22. The young artist has quickly over the course of the past two years gone from being relatively unknown to a rising artist in the indie scene. As described by Lenderman himself a part of his charm is his ability to sound like everything is done in one take. Just in the past month, Lenderman has released a new studio album Manning Fireworks.

Also on tour with Lenderman is Ryan Davis, whose music contrary to Lenderman’s focuses more on techno beats and has less of a lyrical component to it. Being 41 as of this article, Davis has been in the music scene much longer than Lenderman as well. If these two seem exciting and interesting to you, then be sure to check them out at the Royale October 22!

– Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

stephen sanchez and The Paper Kites @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway- Wednesday October 23

MGM Music Hall at Fenway will host Stephen Sanchez and the Paper Kites this Wednesday for a magical night of vintage inspired sounds and gentle folk tunes. The artists performing are well known for their romantic and ethereal songs that have gone viral and made us all feel things. Supporting band Paper Kites’ song “Bloom” is a folksy song about wanting to be near the person you love, and this song, as well as the band’s other songs, are sure to perfectly set the tone for Stephen Sanchez’s set.

Known for his vintage sound, reminiscent of the 1950s and 1960s, Sanchez’s music is different than what many other artists are making today. “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez is a lilting love song about finding the right person, and his gorgeous vocals top the song off perfectly, making it sure to stun in the acoustics of the MGM Music Hall.

– Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

Otis Shanty and Lost Film @ Crystal Ballroom- Thursday October 24 with Night Moth, Lost Film, and Small Pond

Be at the Crystal Ballroom this Thursday for the extra special album release show of the local Somerville songwriters, Otis Shanty! Night Moth, Lost Film, and Small Pond are turning this release show into an all-out party! Get your tickets and bring your friends out for a night of local bands to remember. With its divine vocals and smooth riffs, the recent Otis Shanty album Up On The Hill is worth all the hype and merits celebration. So make it up on the hill in Somerville to celebrate!

– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator