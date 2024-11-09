Uncommon Concert Calendar: November 8-14

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

La Femme @ Paradise Rock Club - Saturday November 9

La Femme is rocking Boston this weekend! At Paradise Rock Club, you can catch the band playing "Clover Paradise," which sounds like paradise to me. Bringing a taste of Paris to Boston, La Femme is pulling out all the stops to deliver a great show. Rock Machine, the group's newest album, finds them more energized than ever following a decade of music. For a psych-rock jam you can't stop listening to, make your way to Paradise Rock Club this Saturday!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Thee Sacred Souls @ Roadrunner - Sunday November 10

Thee Sacred Souls are coming back to Boston at the Roadrunner this Sunday! The California based band with Josh Lane on vocals, Sal Samano on bass, and Alex Garcia on drums, bringing an old school sound in an era that has all but left it behind. You might know them from their hit songs “Can I Call You Rose” and “Easier Said Than Done.”Just last month they released their second full studio album, Got a Story to Tell. The Souls bring back a sound that is similar to Marvin Gaye, Ross Royce, and many other classic R&B artists. If you’ve been missing that soulful sound that was so prevalent before the turn of the century, then theese guys are ones you are definitely going to want to check out!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Slow Pulp @ Paradise Rock Club - Sunday November 10 with Free Range

From Wisconsin to Chicago, Slow Pulp has proved they're here to stay. Now the band is going to show Boston what the hype is about! Paradise Rock Club is a great venue to catch a close-up of angelic songs like "Falling Apart" and "Broadview." With a great run of albums across their career, you can enjoy Slow Pulp's back catalogue just as well as the fresher material. The night is made even better with Free Range opening! Sofia Jensen's project Free Range turned heads with the outstanding 2023 album Practice. With engaging and vibrant performance abound, these are two artists to see this Sunday!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Ben Folds @ Cabot Theater - Sunday, November 10 with Lindsey Kraft

Ben Folds’ signature witty lyrics and complex, catchy piano parts make him an incredible live act. While traditional piano performances entail sitting behind the keys, Folds rocks out and manages to shred, banging on the notes and jamming while playing extraordinarily complex riffs. With a career spanning multiple decades, it’s hard to continue to push the envelope with performances, but his concept of a “Paper Airplane Request Tour,” does just that. At these shows, attendees can send their song requests by flying a paper airplane onto the stage, and with ten solo albums and five with Ben Folds Five, there are plenty of incredible songs to choose from. The first tour occurred in 2017, and fans enjoyed it so much that he is returning this year. For a choose-your-own-adventure concert experience, the pianist will take the stage at the Cabot Theater on November 10th.

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Pond @ The Royale - Wednesday November 12 with Fazerdaze

Are you hungry for some good tunes to chew on? The Pond concert this Wednesday will be a "Constant Picnic" of great vibes and unstoppable performances. With Fazerdaze performing alongside Pond just days before the release of her sophomore album, Soft Power, the crowd is sure to be excited. Great shows start with a strong opener, and Fazerdaze is a joy to catch live. After their newest album Stung!, Pond is sharper and more experimental than ever; they will prove it at the Royale in a show you won't want to miss!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Adrianne Lenker @ Boch Center Schubert Theatre - Tuesday November 12-Wednesday November 13

Adrianne Lenker's songwriting will sound amazing at the Schubert Theatre in Boch Center! Catch one of the best singer-songwriters of modern times for two nights at a gorgeous venue! Lenker's newest album, Bright Future, is a beautiful encapsulation of what it means to move forward when the future's uncertain. Outside of Big Thief, Adrienne Lenker's songwriting is just as invigorating in her solo work, where it shines in an often quieter, more intimate space. Come listen to Adrianne shine at Boch Center this Tuesday or Wednesday!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Haley Heynderickx @ Somerville Theatre - Wednesday November 13 with Kalia Vandever

Attention Bug Collectors, Geminis, and Seeds of Seeds! Folk singer-songwriter Haley Heynderickx is making her way to Somerville Theatre this Wednesday for an evening of enchanting nature-inspired songs and floating, whispery vocals. Her new album “Seed of a Seed” released on November 1st, so she has a whole slough of new songs to charm listeners with. This concert is simply a must see!

- Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer