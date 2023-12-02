Uncommon Concert Calendar: December 1-8

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Saturday, December 2nd

Buffalo Tom will pull from a discography spanning 35 years when the trio takes the stage at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club Saturday night, in the city where they began it all. Pegged “Dinosaur Jr. Junior” in 1988, over time, they have strayed further from this initial image with a progressively less grungy rock sound. The band started with a friendship at UMASS Amherst, and today that still shines through when they are enjoying themselves playing live.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8:30pm, Saturday and Sunday, December 2nd-3rd with Stephen Wilson Jr.

Amid their ten year anniversary of banding together, The Lone Bellow will travel to Boston to enchant The Sinclair with their mystifying music corpus. Though they emerged from Brooklyn, this three-man pack is embellished with a rustic flair. Half Moon Light, the band’s 2020 album, is a bluesy collection, enriched by the sentiments of main songwriter, Zach Williams. The Lone Bellow’s music is like a homemade salve: raw, healing, and satisfyingly smooth. The Lone Bellow comes to Cambridge on December 2nd and 3rd to give the quaint venue a large, enrapturing embrace.

- Ash Jones, Staff Writer

7pm and 9:30pm, Monday, December 4th

Vienna Tang’s sound sits perfectly at the crossroads of piano-led folk and transcendent indie sound — a timeless combination that feels like a warm hug from an old friend. This Monday, escape from the bitter Boston cold with Tang’s glowing melodies in the historic Club Passim!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

8pm, Tuesday and Wednesday, December 5th-6th with Sirintip

Berklee alum Adam Neely of YouTube fame is coming back to Boston with Shawn Crowder as the “Future Jazz” duo Sungazer. Joined by a rotating cast of musical guests and collaborators, Sungazer blends an eclectic set of influences, from jazz fusion, to 8-bit, to prog-rock and EDM, into something greater than the sum of their parts. Their avant gardeness is their strong suit, and it’s sure to keep you on your toes as you tap them along to their intricate yet danceable beats at the Sinclair on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 5th-6th with vocalist, composer and producer Sirintip.

- Eden Unger, Staff Writer

8pm, Friday, December 8th

Anjimile is a folk artist from right here in Boston! Their distinctive production gives their music a funky, upbeat sound that anyone can enjoy. Anjimile is playing at the ICA this Friday and their unique sound and venue choice is sure to make a very cool show that you don’t want to miss.

- Avieana Rivera, Staff Writer