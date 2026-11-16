Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Slow Pulp @ Roadrunner – Saturday, November 14 with Ivy and Her New Knife – Hannah

Slow Pulp is gracing Boston with their presence, and we hope that you will be there instead of “At Home”. I mean, “Not for Nothing”, but it’s been three years since they’ve performed in Boston, and we would hate for you to miss it! In every Slow Pulp song, there are elements of melodic 90’s style instrumentals and intense lyrics; if you like this style of music, you’ll surely like Slow Pulp! This is a show that you do not want to miss, make sure to check out their openers Ivy and Her New Knife as well!

– Hannah Mahoney, Staff Writer

Jalen Ngonda and Brooke Combe @ Paradise Rock Club – Saturday, November 14 – Inari

Music fans longing for the beauty and enriching soul music commonly associated with its dominant era in the ‘60s and ‘70s can experience it now at Jalen Ngonda’s concert Saturday night alongside Brooke Combe. His breakout hit, “If You Don’t Want My Love,” will be a familiar tune from the evening, but my personal favorite is “Come Around and Love Me.” Brooke Combe’s “How Can I Tell You? (To Love Me More)” is her most famous, symphonic, danceable R&B and neo-soul influenced track that I’ll definitely be coming back to. Brooke Combe and Jalen Ngonda are both experts in genre-blending, incorporating the classic sounds we know and love in a contemporary, true-to-them sound. You can expect a night of vocals that pull on your heart strings and instrumentation that makes you want to dance, or at least a cheeky sway.

– Inari Gerhart, Staff Writer

caroline @ The Sinclair – Tuesday, November 17

caroline, the 8-piece English band, is taking the stage at the Sinclair on Tuesday, November 17th! caroline is one of the most unique bands I’ve come across, as their discography ranges from slow-folk songs to Midwest emo to electronic. Pitchfork called their album caroline 2 one of the best releases of 2025, and they even have an amazing song featuring indie darling Caroline Polacheck. Every song feels like it’s sitting between an elaborate improvisation and an intentional arrangement. If you’re a fan of ML Buch, Chanel Beads, or Fine, you’ll love them. My favorite tracks from them are “Coldplay cover” and “Tell me I never knew that.” You won’t want to miss caroline this week!

– Allie Ruden, Staff Writer

sombr @ TD Garden – Wednesday, November 18 with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu

sombr exploded on the scene in 2023 and 2024. His songs are far from uplifting. They are filled with resentment and regret as in every new single, he seems to still be getting over the same girl that he first sung about years ago. Despite his name being everywhere from SNL to Jimmy Kimmel, sombr’s debut album only released last year. Now on tour, his songs are still filled with the passion that he puts into them on the record. This is a show you won’t want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator