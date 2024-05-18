Uncommon Concert Calendar: May 17-24

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

8:00pm, Sunday, Monday & Tuesday, May 16th-18th with Jenny Owen Youngs

Jukebox the Ghost is hitting the stage at the Sinclair for a three-night event from the 17th to the 19th. From Friday to Sunday, the Washington D.C.-based band is dedicating each night to an entirely new setlist for their 3 Albums, 3 Nights! Tour. Friday night focuses on their album Let Live and Let Ghosts, Saturday night’s is ‘Everything Under the Sun,’ and on Sunday, the band will perform songs from Safe Travels. You don’t need to be a diehard fan of the specific albums to have fun! The band is stellar live and has an incredible catalog that will stay in your head for days after the concert. I saw them back in 2021 when they went on tour for their album Cheers! and they put on an amazing show with the instrumentation and talent of each of the three members shining.

- Ren Gibson, Staff Writer

7:00pm, Saturday, May 18th

Indie-folk artist and Arlington native Squirrel Flower is coming back to town on tour this Saturday. Promoting her fourth studio album, Tomorrow’s Fire, Squirrel Flower will be playing the Center for Arts at the Armory in Sommerville. This new album features everything fans love most about Squirrel Flower. heartbreaking lyricism, dynamic vocals, and vibrant instrumentals. At this show, you can expect all of this and more. If you’re a sucker for a bass that pulsates throughout your body, you’ll love this show. If you’re lucky, she might even perform her famous cover of Caroline Polackeck’s “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings.” Either way, this show will surely be one to remember.

- Avieana Rivera, Staff Writer

7:00pm, Monday, May 20th

As fans gear up to see Echo and the Bunnymen perform at the House of Blues on Monday, they are all exclaiming one thing: Bring on the dancing horses! Or, at least bring on the song “Bring on the Dancing Horses” …this isn’t a Bad Bunny concert. Seriously, though, I don’t recommend passing up the opportunity to see the English rock band who are nearing fifty years together. Their chemistry on stage has only aged like a fine wine, and their songs have too— whether one of their greatest hits or a deep cut. This show is bound to be one you’re tempted to brag to your (current or future) grandkids about.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

Friday-Sunday, May 24th-26th

This year’s Boston Calling festival is guaranteed to rock the Harvard Athletic Complex this Memorial Day weekend with a diverse lineup filled with new and old favorites! Many WERS musicians are slated to perform like headliners The Killers and Hozier who share the top spot on Sunday. To open the festival on Friday, alternative staples like Young the Giant and Cannons are sure to impress with Ed Sheeran and Leon Bridges to headline. Newer standouts like Renee Rapp and Five Seconds of Summer’s own Luke Hemmings will bring a poppier edge throughout the day.

Saturday will bring the most unique mix of artists out of the three days. From psychedelic-influenced sounds presented by trio Khruangbin to pop-country anthems by Jessie Murph, the second day of the festival is layered with many opportunities for musical discovery. Country/folk musician Tyler Childers and Trey Anastasio (of Phish) are to close out the night. Sunday will be an exciting conclusion to this year’s Boston Calling with its stacked lineup. WERS favorites like The Revivalists and Alvvays are joined by “Femininomenons” Chappell Roan and Megan Thee Stallion to bring both good music and a good time to Boston!

- Sofia Giarrusso, Staff Writer

6pm Friday; 2pm Saturday through Monday, May 24th-27th

Campfire festival is the perfect mix between the vibrant energy of a music festival and the intimacy of a small venue. From the 25th to the 27th, Club Passim will turn into a music lover’s heaven. Featuring a mix of big and small artists, campfire fest no knows boundaries. Unburdened by genre or popularity, it is the chance for you to fall in love with favorites old and new. The intimate setting allows you to immerse yourself into the music experience live performances in a way that no other festival will give you. This year’s festival will feature artists such as chrysalis, Louie Lou Louis, SARIKA and Catfish in the Sky. If you love local artists, live music, and a great time, Campfire Fest is the place to be!

- Avieana Rivera, Staff Writer