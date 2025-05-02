Uncommon Concert Calendar: May 2-8

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Djo @ Roadrunner - Friday, May 2 with Post Animal

Djo gets to the crux of what a great project takes on his recent LP. Now, he’s coming to Boston and proving that the release of his sophomore album DECIDE was, in fact, only the end of the beginning of something far greater. Djo is not just a star on the stage: he’s a star on the big screen as well. Djo is the alias of Joe Keery, the actor portraying the incredible Stephen Malkmus in the upcoming Pavement adaptation. The pressure to portray an indie darling while trying to become one at the same time doubles the intensity of Djo’s rise to stardom, but he has handled it with finesse so far. With the success of The Crux, this Friday is the perfect time to see Djo live. Get your tickets today and make your way to Roadrunner to see both Djo and his old band Post Animal!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Jane Remover @ Sinclair Music Hall - Friday, May 2

Jane Remover is making sharp moves in 2025. The young producer, singer, and rapper seems to switch styles like outfits, jumping from one to the next with a suave ease. On her newest album Revengeseekerz, she strikes a catchy, energetic chord by bringing her flare to a hyperpop-infused dreamscape. Though, that’s not her only 2025 project: under the alias venturing, Jane dropped an exploration of her lofi, alternative sound on the project Ghostholding. 2023’s Census Designated also saw the artist undertake an entirely different style; mixes of nu metal, shoegaze, and slowcore fueled innovative songwriting. This unique blend makes a Boston stop on her 2025 tour all the more appealing. Sinclair Music Hall is the perfect-sized venue to “Danc[e] with your eyes closed” and let loose on a Friday evening!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Cheekface @ Sinclair Music Hall - Saturday, May 3 with Pacing

Are you “Living Lo-Fi” after the release of Cheekface’s wonderful February release Middle Spoon? Well, good news: the cheekiest band in America is coming to Boston. Even better, they’re bringing “Content Baby”! The three-piece group, known for punny lyrics and memorable quips, is a reminder that the 90s tradition of indie rock is alive and well. The crew is touring with the similarly quirky anti-folk artist Pacing. The night will be full of fun, so get tickets today!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Saint Motel @ House of Blues - Sunday, May 4 with Stolen Gin

It’s been a few years since I saw Saint Motel back in Seattle, but I still remember the show vividly. Wild horn lines, great crowd-work, and pitch perfect live vocals were a recipe for live success. Now, the band is playing bigger, better venues, and the House of Blues has a wide dancing space. Whether the band is playing tunes off their newest project, Saint Motel & The SYmphony In The Sky, or something in their back catalog, the show will be a hoot — “A Good Song Never Dies.” Accompanying Saint Motel is Stolen Gin, shoes groovy twist on alternative rock will make for a perfect opening. Dance the night away this Sunday with Saint Motel and Stolen Gin!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

SASAMI @ Brighton Music Hall - Thursday, May 8 with Mood Killer

SASAMI is making her way to Brighton Music Hall this Thursday, and she is doing so in style. Following her bold recent album, Blood On The Silver Screen, one can definitively say that SASAMI’s pop stylings are a perfect fit. With a Clairo feature on the hit song “In Love With A Memory” and bright synths on every track, it is a wonder SASAMI took this long to blow up. The new album has brought new attention to the young artist, meaning that the show will be more packed than her previous concerts. Get tickets to the Thursday night show at Brighton Music Hall to see SASAMI rock the stage alongside the LA-based popstar Mood Killer. If you have any doubts that the show is worth showing up to, take our word for it and check out a glowing WERS concert review here.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator