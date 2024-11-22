SASAMI Brings Boston to Paradise

“The Greatest” Musicianship

SASAMI’s talent as a singer stands out in both her discography and live performances, From her clear high notes in “Slugger,” the subdued low-pitched melodies of “Honeycrash,” and even metal-reminiscent screams at multiple points in the show, the singer’s set at Paradise Rock Club expertly highlighted her dynamic range.

A particular vocal standout was the artist’s performance of her newest song “Just Be Friends.” The power and emotion in her voice coupled with impressive vocal runs almost seemed like she combined Beyonce’s “Halo” with “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes and added her own alt-rock twist.

While singing these intense pieces of music, SASAMI performed catchy guitar licks and fast-paced, grungy solos. The artist even took her musical multitasking one step further and brought out a French horn to perform beautiful, melancholy notes that could be felt all the way from the balcony.

Drummer Diego Patino accompanied the singer. With only two musicians on stage, the audience could clearly hear and admire his talent on the kit. Jaws dropped as he played lightning-fast double bass. His machine-like precision kept the singer grounded and the audience tapping their feet.

As if SASAMI’s versatile set was not enough, the show featured two other incredible performances: a set from fellow opener Chokecherry and one from headliner Destroy Boys.

Chokecherry Makes Their Boston Debut in “No Other Place”

When a guitarist walks on stage without shoes on, it is evident you are in for a unique performance. The San Francisco band’s first Boston gig was energetic and fun and, given the reactions from the crowd, will certainly not be their last. Chokecherry, who recently released their debut EP Messy Star, performed a set of catchy indie pop songs with a punk edge that had the whole audience dancing.

Destroy Boys Brings Down the House

Following the release of their fourth album Funeral Soundtrack #4 earlier this year, Destroy Boys set off on tour along with SASAMI and Chokecherry. The headliners closed out the show with an energetic set of their signature hard rock. Their performance highlighted the band’s experience performing together: from their incredible chemistry on stage to their remarkable musicianship and stage presence. The members frequently interacted with one another on stage and genuinely seemed to enjoy playing together, a positive energy that spread to the audience despite the loud, angry punk sound. A particular standout performance came from lead singer Alexia Roditis, who dominated the stage, always moving around and engaging with both the audience and their bandmates while delivering powerful vocals.