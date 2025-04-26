Uncommon Concert Calendar: April 25-May 1

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Kingfishr @ Brighton Music Hall - Saturday, April 26 with JOBIE

The folk alternative kings of Kingfishr are back in Boston this Saturday evening! Getting tickets to this show is placing a “Bet On Beauty,” and these acts will certainly deliver. Boston-based act JOBIE has been making waves for years now, and her smooth late 2024-release “Sulfur Skies” cements that she’s here to stay. Each act on the ticket complements the other perfectly, as they are united by an infectious energy despite their differing genres. Both Kingfishr and JOBIE dropped outstanding singles this past year, so come see what they’re up to next at Brighton Music Hall! Don’t miss the show this Saturday!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Beach Bunny @ House of Blues - Sunday, April 27 with Pool Kids

I’ve been a Beach Bunny fan for years now, just waiting for the chance to see them play live. With their catchy choruses and riot grrl energy, Beach Bunny is going to take Boston by storm this Sunday night. Whenever the springtime blues come, live music at House of Blues is the perfect answer. The venue size is perfect to feel the details of an intimate performance while still getting a packed environment with booming speakers. Joining Beach Bunny is Pool Kids, whose raucous riffs will invite a night of great performances. Beach Bunny’s newest album Tunnel Vision just dropped, so there’s no better time to see them live! Show up to the House of Blues this Sunday night and get tickets today!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Youth Lagoon @ Middle East (Downstairs) - Sunday, April 27

Youth Lagoon at the Middle East is a treat across the board. Youth Lagoon’s 2025 LP Rarely Do I Dream reimagined what the project could be, and did so with a suaveness rarely seen among modern acts. The Middle East is the perfect spot to hang out, grab a drink, and see great music. The closeness one feels to the artist is unrivaled by nearly any venue in Boston; the iconic Cambridge bar, club, and show space is a top-tier destination for one's favorite artist. With Youth Lagoon's eclectic signature vocals, the slower songs of their catalog are sure to enrapture audiences when played live. From their early work, to 2023's Heaven Is A Junkyard, to their newest project, anything that Youth Lagoon releases feels heaven sent! Show up to the Middle East on Sunday, April 27 to see them live in concert.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Magdalena Bay @ House of Blues - Tuesday, April 29 with Sam Austins

Synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay is bringing their signature retro-futuristic, experimental sound to Boston for their Imaginal Mystery Tour. Known for tracks like “Killshot”, “Image”, and many more avant-garde synth pop songs, Magdalena Bay is one of the rising stars that is redefining pop in this day and age. Opening for the genre bending main act is alternative-dance pop musician Sam Austins, known for his breakout track, “Seasons”. With this incredibly talented lineup, the night promises a dazzling collision where pop gets weirder, wilder, and wonderfully unpredictable. Don’t miss your chance to see the forerunners of future pop at the House of Blues!

- Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Sharon Van Etten @ Roadrunner - Thursday, May 1 with Love Spells

Sharon Van Etten is running up the road this week, and landing at Roadrunner! Fresh off of her hit 2025 album Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, Van Etten will have plenty of new songs to show off along with her extensive back catalog. That’s not all, though: the sticky melodies of Love Spells will be gracing the stage! Love Spells is an exciting project showing off what reverb-heavy, vibe-forward indie can be. With great lyrics and layered instrumentals, the project is only gaining momentum with a 2025 EP fast approaching. Give May a great start and grab tickets for this great show while they’re still available!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator