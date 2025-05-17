Uncommon Concert Calendar: May 16-22

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Amyl and The Sniffers @ Roadrunner - Saturday, May 17 with Sheer Mag

No one brings the energy quite like Amyl and The Sniffers, and I can smell a great show around the corner. Heavy basslines and stomping rhythms back hit tracks “U Should Not Be Doing That” off of the 2024 LP Cartoon Darkness. The album finds lead singer Amy Taylor looking inward as the band's sound expands and finds fun jams between the thrashing guitars. Each song is more danceable than the last as the album builds into a grander statement. The Melbourne band may be from the land down under, but don’t underestimate them; they’re known for delivering live performances that do justice to the studio recordings. Catch Amyl and The Sniffers this weekend at Roadrunner, where they rock the stage with Sheer Mag. Sheer Mag’s lo-fi recording style is the perfect set up for The Sniffers’ wild riffs, so make sure to make the opener this Saturday!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Knuckle Puck @ The Royale - Sunday, May 18 with Oso Oso

It’s crazy to think it’s been ten years since 2015, when Knuckle Puck dropped Copacetic, a pop punk album with an emphasis on punk. What’s even crazier: the emo vocals and high drums sound just as good now as they did ten years ago! Though, even with the band releasing a remixing and remastering of the album for the ten year anniversary, there’s only one way that Copacetic sounds best, and that is live. Come see the band rock the Royale this Sunday, May 18.

Joining Knuckle Puck is Oso Oso, an artist who also has a classic album turning ten this year. With the debut Oso Oso album Real Stories of True People Who Kind of Looked Like Monsters turning ten, this tour is going to be nostalgia packed and full of longtime fans shouting lyrics. What could be better than that? Get tickets to see Knuckle Puck and Oso Oso for later this weekend!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Squid @ Brighton Music Hall - Monday, May 19

Don’t be a coward. Get to the Squid show this Monday, May 19, and hear the UK band play their funky twist on post punk! The drummer is on the mic in a Squid performance, setting the audience up for a show like no other. Squid’s timing is impeccable; every groove feels measured for maximum impact as crashes and riffs come together over snappy lyrics. On the band’s latest album, Cowards, they settle into a sound that clicked for me in a way their previous albums had not. From “Crispy Skin” to the titular track, this is truly a band to watch, and one that must be seen live. Come on over to Brighton Music Hall this Monday night for a show for the ages!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Malcolm Todd @ Roadrunner - Wednesday, May 21

This Wednesday, Malcolm Todd is going to light up the Roadrunner! Todd blew up on social media when he released his single, “Chest Pain (I Love),” last year. Coming fresh off of his debut album, self-titled Malcolm Todd, Todd has already made a name for himself in the industry. His style of music is a smooth indie sound that is mixed with R&B and soul elements. Todd is an amazing performer and singer, and this night promises to be one that you do not want to miss!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Samia @ House of Blues - Wednesday, May 21 with Rafaella

Samia’s newest album may be Bloodless, but it’s far from toothless—each song carries a unique bite that cements it as her best project to date. And that’s saying something, as the singer-songwriter’s last album, 2023’s Honey, saw the New York artist exploring bold electronic textures. Bloodless, however, feels more raw and revealing with its bare production and dense soundscapes.

Each song features polished writing over a reflective perspective on love and experience. The tracklist is as personal as it is bold, but even as Samia is stepping into a newer sound, she sounds more at home than ever. Rafaella, who is joining Samia on tour, also aided in the production of several songs on the album. The two aid each other with music as new projects come out, and I can’t wait to see their chemistry as they take the stage in Boston. Come see Samia and Rafaella this Wednesday night in Boston!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator