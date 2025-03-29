Uncommon Concert Calendar: March 28-April 3

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

The Weather Station @ Sinclair Music Hall - Friday, March 28

This vibrant Toronto based folk musician is coming to, the one and only, Boston at the Sinclair Music Hall! Their latest album “Humanhood” is a delightful new take, deviating from their usual folk sound, on the rock music scene. Well known for songs like Mirror and Thirty, The Weather Station is sure to wow you with their deeply emotional and introspective sound. So, this Friday is your chance to see and experience the music from, the one and only, The Weather Station!

- Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Freak Slug @ Cafe 939 - Saturday, March 29 with Huron John

You don’t have to be a bug to rock (and roll) with Freak Slug. Though there’s no slime involved, the choruses of the Manchester artist certainly stick in your head. With her debut album I Blow Out Big Candles finally released, it’s the perfect time to see Freak Slug live. Even better: she’s joined by Nashville-based indie innovator Huron John! At Berklee’s Cafe 939, catch an intimate show with these two breakout alternative artists! There’s nothing better to do on a Saturday night.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

The Hard Quartet @ Paradise Rock Club - Sunday, March 30 with Sharp Pins

The Hard Quartet is an awesome mix of some even awesomer musicians – Emmett Kelley, Stephen Malkmus, Matt Sweeney, and Jim White. These guys have connections to Bonnie Prince Billy, Pavement, Silver Jews, Johnny Cash, Adele, Cat Power, and so many more that I don’t have space to list. This band is bringing an awesome rock sound to the stage this Sunday! To make it even better, they’re going to be joined by indie rock band Sharp Pins from Chicago (who are probably the coolest group of young artists out there right now). This show is going to be such a fun start to your week.

- Ana Achata, Staff Writer

mxmtoon @ Roadrunner - Wednesday, April 2 with Katherine Li

mxmtoon’s 2024 album liminal space saw the Californian singer-songwriter experimenting with variations on an alternative angle. Since achieving well-deserved viral status, mxmtoon has not taken the straightforward path. A re-recording of her breakout project plum blossom demonstrated a commitment to refining her sound, and never relying on the past. This momentum continues to the stage, where her presence has only gotten better with each passing year. See the newest chapter in mxmtoon’s journey live at Roadrunner this Wednesday!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

The Paranoyds @ Paradise Rock Club - Thursday, April 3

The Paranoyds are bringing riot grrl-laced rock to Boston on April 3. This Thursday night, take in the riffs, roars, and rhythm of a band that has known each other since preschool! The Paranoyds have the kind of authentic connection that can’t be replicated; it finds its way into their sound—onstage and off! Seeing the band live won’t just enliven a Thursday or make your night—it’ll be the highlight of your month, year even! Come catch the band at the iconic Paradise Rock Club, and rock on!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator