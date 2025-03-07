Uncommon Concert Calendar: March 7-13

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Vundabar @ Paradise Rock Club - Friday, March 7 with Fantasy of a Broken Heart and Pet Fox

Vundabar (a Boston-based band!) is coming back to visit us this week! The trio is going to be joined by Fantasy of a Broken Heart and Pet Fox, and the three bands together bring an awesome mix of sounds – this is going to be a show full of indie-rock, alternative, and fuzzy music. Vundabar’s new album, “Surgery and Pleasure,” releases on the same day as the show, so if you want to be the first to hear these new songs, clear some time out of your calendar to take yourself on a trip to the Paradise Rock Club.

- Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Friko @ Sinclair Music Hall - Saturday, March 8

Chicago’s very own Friko is coming to Boston this Saturday at the Sinclair! This duo is an essential addition to indie rock not only in Chicago but, right here, in Boston. Their debut release Where we’ve been, Where we go from here is perfectly poetic with an explosion of raw feelings. It is full of unwieldy emotions expressed through impressive experimental rock. Each song is putting its heart on its sleeve; depicting a visual listening experience. Some songs I’d like to highlight include “Where We’ve Been”, “Pride Trials”, and “Statues”. If you haven’t heard of Friko go and give them a listen, maybe even see them live at the Sinclair! It’s truly a transcendent listening experience that all indie rock lovers will enjoy.

- Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Modern Color @ Sonia - Sunday, March 9

Los Angeles’ very own Modern Color is reaching Boston with sincerity, noise, and a whole lot of energy! The band’s 2024 album There Goes The Dream, their first full-length project after four years, sees them with a fresh, refined energy. With bangers like “Fortress” and “Dancing Waters Club,” There Goes The Dream has bass lines that’ll be stuck in your head for days. The guitar work is reminiscent of classic 90s hits, but puts a fresh spin by keeping with a rough-around-the-edges sound. Sonia provides an intimate venue to capture the power that Modern Color brings to the stage, so don’t miss it! Get tickets today and have some fun this weekend.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Kim Deal @ The Rockwell - Monday, March 10 with Ratboys

One of Boston’s adopted daughters is going to be performing this upcoming Monday at The Rockwell! Though Kim Deal is not from Boston, her music roots with the Pixies was established here in the 80s. The former member of the Pixies left the band in 2013 and has been on her own ever since. She has released multiple singles and just this past year she released her first solo album Nobody Loves You More! Her solo music incorporates a lot of different sounds from her time with the Pixies. There is obviously her voice, but also a beautiful instrumental that accompanies her. Also touring with Deal is the Ratboys who are an indie band based out of Chicago. Along with the indie feel of the band they also incorporate post-country tropes in their music! This is going to be a concert that you are not going to want to skip out on so be sure to make it to The Rockwell this Monday!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Kraftwerk @ Wang Theatre - Tuesday, March 11

The German kings of electronic alternative return to Boston this Tuesday! Touring after fifty years since their debut project Autobahn, Kraftwerk is bringing nostalgia with them. The 22-minute intro to the 1974 album is still a classic, that will hopefully be played, at least in part, in the upcoming show. Get ready to move and groove to the syncopated rhythms that make Kraftwerk unforgettable after five decades. At the Wang Theatre, timeless classics will meet the furnished stylings of one of Boston’s best theatres.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Citizen @ The Wilbur - Thursday, March 13 with Downward and Movements

Citizen has it all: washed-out hardcore, emo riffs, slapping rock percussion. The band, over their six albums since 2011, has been hard to pin down. However one thing has remained consistent: quality. From the fan-favorite 2013 album Youth to 2017’s catchy single “Jet,” to the sizzling guitars on 2023’s Calling The Dogs, Citizen’s discography hasn’t ceased to impress. Citizen’s live touring band expanded recently as well, assuring fans that everything will sound bigger, louder, and wilder onstage. So, don’t wait—get tickets today! The Wilbur will offer a warm welcome for not just Citizen, but the Tulsa rock outfit Downward and the emo-leaning Orange County band Movement. It’ll be a night to remember, full of strained vocals and low melodies.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator