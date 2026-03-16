Uncommon Concert Calendar: March 13 – 19

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Dropkick Murphys, Haywire, Showcase Showdown, and Vigilantes @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Friday, March 13

One of Boston’s favorite bands, the Dropkick Murphys, is playing tonight! The Celtic-punk band has long been one of the sounds that defines the city of Boston. With numerous tracks making reference to the city itself, the band, over the years, has endeared themselves to Boston. Also, their punk sound is one that you would seldom find elsewhere. The way that they blend traditional Celtic music with punk creates a dynamic that works surprisingly well! This is a show that you won’t want to miss out on!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Patti Labelle @ Lynn Auditorium – Friday, March 13

One of the all-time greats in gospel and soul, Patti Labelle is coming to Boston! Her music is synonymous for many with the Black church and the sounds of the South. The Philadelphia-born singer, over the course of the 60s, 70s, and every single decade she has been producing music, has made herself one of the most recognizable voices in the world! Not to mention the pies! This is a concert that you won’t want to miss out on!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Yasmin Williams @ City Winery – Friday, March 13

One of my favorite folk acts in the world at the moment is Yasmin Williams. Many of her songs may not contain lyrics, but her guitar playing is second to none. When you listen to Williams, it is almost like you are transported to another world that is soundtracked by her guitar. She is also one of the most innovative guitarists at the moment. She uses a thumb piano on some of her songs that gives them a more rustic feel. This is an otherworldly concert that you won’t want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Jay Electronica @ Middle East – Sunday, March 15

One of the biggest, yet underappreciated names in Hip-Hop has to be Jay Electronica. After the release of his debut album as a solo artist in 2020, Electronica has been gaining popularity ever since. Known for his powerful rhyming ability and lyricism, Electronica is one of the most interesting rap acts out at the moment. With the release of his second album last year, Electronica, despite his age, moves further into the Hip-Hop spotlight. This is a concert you want to see!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator