Uncommon Concert Calendar: March 20 – 26

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

The Hives and The Chats @ House of Blues – Friday, March 20

Boston, get ready to “Roll Out the Red Carpet,” because The Hives are hitting the House of Blues this week. Since forming in 1993, the Swedish band has produced catchy, upbeat rock songs that are sure to get your foot tapping. In 2024, I was introduced to the band when they opened for Foo Fighters on their “Everything or Nothing At All Tour,” an engaging, high-energy performance that had the whole crowd singing along. I “Hate to Say I Told You So,” but if you don’t get tickets for The Hives, you’ll miss out on a display of incredible showmanship.

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Air Traffic Controller @ City Winery – Friday, March 20 with Copilot

One of Boston’s locals is playing this weekend! Air Traffic Controller was originally thought of during one of the band member’s time in the Navy, and since then the band has become one of the best acts to see around the city. Being more pop-rock based, Air Traffic Controller is sure to get you moving and dancing all throughout the concert. This is a local concert that you won’t want to miss out on.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

FKA Twigs and Tokischa @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Sunday, March 22

Whether you are a long-time listener of this futuristic R&B, experimental electronic, and trip-hop artist, or just someone who wants to dance, FKA twigs at MGM Music Hall will be quite the show. After a three-year gap since her last album, CAPRISONGS (2022), FKA Twigs came back stronger and better than ever with two new albums, EUSEXUA and EUSEXUA Afterglow. With a cumulative 22 new songs, including “HARD,” “Sushi,” and “Drums of Death,” FKA Twigs is really leaning into her dance and techno styles, along with deepening her eccentric visual style, and a transcendent live experience is sure to follow. I personally think this will be a great way to spend a Sunday night, and get the week starting off strong (and loud).

– Lucia Cinquino, Promotions Coordinator, Staff Writer

Matt Berninger @ Royale – Sunday, March 22 with Ronboy

Indie rocker Matt Berninger, frontman of The National, is bringing his signature mellow, yet upbeat rock to Royale on Sunday! Berninger has collaborated with legends of indie rock, including Phoebe Bridgers, Hand Habits, and his band, The National, which has even collaborated with Taylor Swift, but now Berninger is taking center stage. His album Get Sunk was released in 2025 and features “Bonnet of Pins,” which is an almost perfect indie rock hit, with punchy guitars and somber lyrics about lost love. Berninger is sure to put on a great show on Sunday at Royale, which will be perfect for fans of The National ready to see Berninger show off his skills as a solo artist!

– Allie Ruden, Staff Writer