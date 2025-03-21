Uncommon Concert Calendar: March 21-27

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Boys Go To Jupiter @ Sonia - Friday, March 21 with Paper Lady

Where will you be on Friday? Well I Wish U Were Here, at Sonia seeing Boys Go To Jupiter and Paper Lady! One thing about indie and alternative rock artists is that Lovers Always Lose, yet they all create an experience that you won't want to miss out on. These memories will be a Tiltawhirl that you’ll want to share with others! Whether you are discovering new music or have been a long time fan, come down to Sonia for the Last Last Time and be ready to jam out.

- Emma D’Addabbo, Staff Writer

Sarah and the Sundays @ Paradise Rock Club - Saturday, March 22 with The Slaps

It’s time for Sarah and the Sundays to officially be one of your favorite alternative rock bands. This Saturday (unfortunately, not Sunday) this band from Austin, Texas will be rocking out at the Paradise Rock Club with The Slaps opening. Sarah and the Sundays are sure to blow you away with their performance, especially since releasing a new album: Like A Damn Dog. With hits like “The Cue”, “Casanova”, and “Look Dead At the Function” they are sure to transcend all expectations. Their killer indie sound really shines through thanks to the raspy vocals about emotional turmoil. Truly, giving their music an originality that can be appreciated endlessly. So, I highly recommend checking out Sarah and the Sundays this Saturday at the Paradise Rock Club!

- Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Hazlett @ Sinclair Music Hall - Monday, March 24

The cool, folk style of Australian singer-songwriter Hazlett will grace Sinclair Music Hall this Monday night. On a rainy Boston evening, there’s no better music to cozy up to with friends than Hazlett’s. The singer’s smooth voice and reverb-smothered sound will warm up the coldest weather. With heartfelt lyrics and a wandering falsetto, ths show is perfect for both the long-term couple and those freshly split. Hazlett’s Valentine’s Day release “Doing My Best” is a perfect introduction to his sound, with signature guitar slides and a steady drum beat. Check out that single, then hear it live at Sinclair Music Hall this week!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

of Montreal @ The Royale - Tuesday, March 25

Tim, I Wish You Were At The of Montreal Concert! Artist, innovastor, and indie legend Kevin Barnes is still living through his art after decades under the of Montreal alias. After twenty years of the iconic 2005 project The Sunlandic Twins, Barnes is not just releasing an updated version. He’s embarking on a major tour of the album! With fresh guests, the tour is not solely for nostalgia’s sake. Rather, it marks an artist who refuses to slow down, and continually reinvests in his back catalog. As of Montreal reinvests in the funky psychedelic sound that kicked off their mass succes, you can find them at the Royale. Make the show this Tuesday!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Stereophonics @ House of Blues - Wednesday, March 26

I Wanna Get Lost With You… at the Stereophonics concert! 90s British rock band Stereophonics will be in Boston this week at Citizens House of Blues to celebrate the band's incredible legacy and journey. You may know them from the classic hit, “Dakota”, but their discography encompasses everything from grunge rock, to indie, to alternative britpop. Their distinctive sound, melancholic message, and irresistible British charm is what makes them so extraordinary as a band. One of my favorite songs from them, "I Wanna Get Lost With You" perfectly embodies this aesthetic. Opening for Stereophonics is the alternative indie band Witches Exist, a Texas based shoegaze band known for tracks like "Garden" and "Leaf". With Witches Exists' synth driven 90s inspired sound and the raw, grungy energy from the UK rock band, There's Always Gonna Be Something for everyone at the Stereophonics concert.

- Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Horsegirl @ Center for Arts at The Armory - Thursday, March 27 with Free Range

Horsegirl is back with a full album! This Chicago based band is coming to the beautiful Center for Arts at The Armory with Free Range for a night filled with fun – not only does Horsegirl have new music, but Free Range is also coming out with a new album on the 28th! This is going to be the perfect show to end off the winter months and welcome spring with some wonderful and talented young musicians. Horsegirl brings a unique indie rock sound to the stage that you won’t regret making a trip to hear live. Don’t miss out on this, it’s going to be awesome.

- Ana Achata, Staff Writer