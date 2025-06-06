Graphics by Riley Vecchione

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Justice @ Suffolk Downs – Saturday, June 7

Dance music hitmakers Justice are racing to Suffolk Downs this Saturday. Breathe some life into Saturday night with heavenly rhythms from Justice’s newer tracks, including “Neverender” and “Afterimage.” The duo, whose 2007 self-titled LP has reached “classic” status, is the perfect match for an outdoor venue like Suffolk Downs. At the Downs, there is plentiful space, food, and drinks around the venue. So, if it ever feels too cramped or stuffy, one can always take a step back but still enjoy the music. Justice’s career spans two decades and they’re still at the top of their game. If that isn’t a perfect reason to see the duo this Saturday night at Suffolk Downs, I don’t know what is!



– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Will Dailey @ Club Passim – Saturday, June 7

Will Dailey is taking local music to another level. His new album “Boys Talking” (which he says is his best yet) is not available on streaming, you have to get it from the man himself. The album can be heard on CD, cassette, vinyl, and in person at one of Dailey’s shows. An excellent opportunity to catch this new record is Dailey’s show this Saturday at the intimate Club Passim in Cambridge. Enjoy an evening of music with a local legend, known for his unique blend of genres, and enjoy music in a way that is different from simply opening Spotify. Not sold yet? Dailey stopped by for a live performance of some of his new songs a few months ago. Catch that performance here, and catch Will Dailey live this Saturday, June 7, at Club Passim!



– Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

Medford Porchfest @ 134 Winthrop Street, Medford, MA – Saturday, June 7

Porchfest is coming to Medford, Massachusetts—are you ready? Hop on the T and make your way to see dozens of local artists play in the beautiful summer sunshine. It’s the perfect event to meet new friends at or bring the family to. Porchfests are not just another concert in the city: they are an integral part to the growth of the local Boston music scene. But what if it’s raining on June 7, you ask? Well, there is a rain check day set for June 8 just in case! Go out, bask in the sunshine, and listen to some great Boston musicians at Medford Porchfest throughout the day on Saturday, June 7. More information can be found about the schedule and performers here. Check it out, because there appears to be hundreds of musicians attending this year!



– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Paul Simon @ Wang Theatre – Tuesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 12

What’s better than one night of Paul Simon? Two! And what’s better than two nights? Three! That’s right, Paul Simon is coming to Boston three nights this week, and two of those nights are before Friday! On Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 12, half of Art and Garfunkel is making his way to the Boch Wang for setlists that span decades. Paul Simon’s 1972 self-titled album set him on the course for a vast solo career.



As his popularity remained consistent, Simon rarely slowed down, and he’s not stopping now. Touring at 83 years old, Paul Simon is only two years out from his last alum Seven Psalms, which received widespread critical acclaim. If you can’t make it on Tuesday or Wednesday, here’s a sneak peak of concerts next week: Paul Simon will be at the Wang Theatre on the night of Friday, June 13 as well! Get a ticket to see Paul Simon continue to make history, today!



– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Perfume Genius @ The Royale – Thursday, June 12 with urika’s bedroom

Perfume Genius struck gold with his powerful 2025 album Glory. Glory sees Mike Hadreas embracing the reality of vulnerability beneath the public eye. Instead of rebuking it, he appears to embrace it, making for his most tender album to date. The strings throughout the album are awe-inspiring—just take a listen to the track “Full On” for proof. Though, I think the strings would sound even prettier live! L.A. based musician urika’s bedroom will be joining Perfume Genius in Boston. urika’s bedroom made huge waves with their debut album Big Smile, Black Mire, which drew from a flurry of influences and boosted them into popularity. The project blends electronic music with intimate guitar patterns to catch the ear of every listener, and it will sound even better onstage. Come see Perfume Genius partner with urika’s bedroom at The Royale!



– Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator