Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Greer @ Sinclair Music Hall – Friday, June 13

With a combination of indie and soft rock, Greer is coming to rock Boston Friday! After four years of multiple EP releases, Greer finally released their debut album, Big Smile, in March earlier this year. If you haven’t heard one of their songs before, then they have a way of drawing you in and making you listen to more. Their guitar riffs have an element of dreamy shoegaze, which is almost entrancing, and makes their songs flow together like water. It is a show that promises to be full of energy and is surely one that you do not want to miss!

By Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

The Driver Era @ Leader Bank Pavilion – Saturday, June 14

This is a big one for 2000s babies — Ross and Rocky Lynch, now know as The Driver Era, have been making music together for over a decade. If you’ve been around a while, the Lynch brothers have been through several musical projects, one of which was R5, formed by Ross, Rocky, and their three other siblings. The Driver Era’s latest album is called Obsession and was released in April, featuring tracks like, “You Keep Me Up At Night” and “Don’t Walk Away.” This duo knows how to put on a fun show, so if you’re looking for a concert that you can enjoy no matter what, this might be the perfect way to spend an evening.

– Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Caamp @ MGM Music Hall – June 14-15

Outdoor season is approaching, and so is Caamp. The five piece band is coming all the way from Ohio with an album called Copper Changes Color that was released just this June. Caamp is a true treasure, with a beautiful, folky discography that is a perfect soundtrack to the start of summer. Songs like. “By and By” and “Lavender Girl” are a couple tracks that are well and widely loved. This is going to be such a fun and special night to welcome the warm months.

– Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Passion Pit @ Brighton Music Hall – June 17-18 with DJ Carbo

The Little Secret is… Passion Pit is coming back to Boston! The Boston native pop band will be performing four nights in Brighton Music Hall. Known for their indie-sleaze aesthetic and rise in the underground pop scene in the early 2000s, you may recognize some of their hits like “Sleepyhead”, “Little Secrets”, “Take a Walk”… or from their frontman and our very own Emerson College alumni Michael Angelakos (who just visited the station not too long ago!). Don’t miss out on the chance to see the iconic, indie pop trailblazer live at Brighton Music Hall this week!

– Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Blondshell @ Royale – Thursday, June 19

Fresh off of the release of her second studio album “If You Asked For a Picture,” the powerhouse Blondshell will be at Royale on Thursday. The aptly named “If You Asked For a Tour” brings Blondshell’s incredible vocals and captivating songs together with her powerful stage presence to create a night to remember. From hits, to deep cuts, to covers, Blondshell knows how to put on a performance that is well rounded and genuine. Be sure to catch this performance at Royale on Thursday!

– Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer