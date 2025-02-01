Uncommon Concert Calendar: January 31 – February 6

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Jamie xx @ Roadrunner - Friday January 31 with Villager

London-based DJ and producer Jamie xx is bringing his infectious UK garage sound to Boston! Known for hits like “Loud Places” and “Baddy On The Floor”, he showcases his innovative blend of RnB influences with dance music. Jamie xx’s latest release, In Waves (Deluxe), features collaborations with legendary artists Erykah Badu, Robyn, and Honey Dijon. Opening for Jamie xx is fellow British underground DJ, Villager. Pushing the boundaries of electronica with notable tracks like “Never Gonna Be” and “Chlorophyll”, Villager is sure to warm up the crowd before Jamie xx takes the stage. Tickets are still available, so grab them to experience this essential night of cutting edge UK dance music! I Know There’s Gonna Be Good Times.

- Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Blind Pilot @ Paradise Rock Club - Friday January 31

Get ready, Boston, Blind Pilot is coming to the Paradise Rock Club! Don’t miss out on seeing this indie/folk-rock band this Friday! If you’re a fan of The Head and the Heart or The Lumineers, this is the show for you. Known for their heartfelt lyrics and rich harmonies, Blind Pilot blends their music in a way that’s both romantic and uplifting. With their hit songs like “3 Rounds and a Sound” and “Half Moon,” you’ll be fully encaptivated by their indie/folk-rock tunes. Whether you’re looking for a night full of meaningful singalongs or just a mesmerizing live performance, Blind Pilot delivers a night that won't be forgotten. “Believe Me” you seriously don’t want to miss out! Be sure to grab your tickets!

- Emma D’Addabbo, Staff Writer

Horse Jumper of Love and Drop Nineteens @ Sinclair Music Hall - Saturday February 1

Put sugar in your shoes and get going to Horse Jumper of Love’s show at Sinclair Music Hall this Saturday night. Drop Nineteens, the other band on this joint ticket, has made a major comeback following a roughly thirty year hiatus. Their 2023 album Hard Light showed they mean business, and a string of 2024 singles has proven even further that they’re here to stay. See this great alternative ticket this Saturday at Sinclair Music Hall

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Slowdive, sadurn, and more @ Roadrunner - Sunday February 2

There’s still time to buy tickets for Something In The Way Fest! The multi-day experience stretches through this Saturday and Sunday (February 1-2). For this week’s Uncommon Concert Calendar, we want to highlight two great bands bringing great energy to this year’s festival: Slowdive and sadurn. Slowdive is bringing pedal-driven rock to the big stage this Sunday at Roadrunner. Hear the soul-crushing passages from one of shoegaze’s best! Roadrunner isn’t just a great venue to see the show; the small-pin bowling alley and lounges near the venue allow for a great day in Boston outside of the music. Come see Slowdive, a band at the forefront of expansive sonic experimentation for decades, make waves in Boston on February 2!

On the same day, sadurn is letting their slow-rolling style take the audience straight to heaven. The indie outfit from Philly is riding high with a feature on the 2024 soundtrack for acclaimed film I Saw The TV Glow. The feature follows the band’s fan-favorite 2022 album Radiator. The 2022 LP proved that sadurn has a “special power” for breaking boundaries in folk balladry.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Bummer Hill @ Warehouse Xi - Monday February 3 with Cinema Stare

From the depths where past scenes were buried, a skeletal hand breaks the soil’s surface. Pop punk has been revived! Come see the proof this Monday at Warehouse Xi. The Somerville venue has a consistent lineup of bands on the precipice of mainstream delight, and this ticket is no different. Atlanta band Bummer Hill has an emo edge that breaks the mold of 2024 pop punk, while Cinema Stare’s riff-driven tunes and female-lead vocals are staples of their perfected sound. This Monday at Warehouse Xi is a show you won’t want to miss — it’d be a bummer if you did!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator