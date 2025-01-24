Uncommon Concert Calendar: January 24-30

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Porridge Radio and Sluice @ Brighton Music Hall - Sunday, January 26

You better be there when "The Machine Starts To Sing" at Brighton Music Hall this Sunday. Porridge Radio has been a hidden UK gem for far too long, and the best way you can get familiar with them is by seeing them live with Sluice! I have been following Sluice closely since his groundbreaking 2023 album Radial Gate, and I am endlessly excited to hear his next sonic venture. Sluice hitting Boston with the likes of Porridge Radio feels like the perfect match for a winter night. Two modern alternative outfits and their respective, unique twists on the genre take the stage on the 26th. You better be front row — unless, of course, you live in "A Hole In The Ground."

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Tall Heights @ Sinclair Music Hall - Sunday, January 26

After the release of their new album, “Softly Softly,” Tall Heights is going on their first tour in about a year. Being from Boston themselves, childhood friends Paul Wright and Tim Harrington are going to be making their last stop of the tour in Cambridge. Tall Heights brings the beautiful sounds of the cello and guitar together into a collection of songs about growth, love, and life. This is going to be a folky, emotion-filled evening filled with poetic lyrics and harmonies that will tug at your heartstrings.

- Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Wunderhorse @ The Sinclair - Monday, January 27

Have you ever wondered what horses have to do with rock music? Well, Wunderhorse’s articulate British rock is coming to The Sinclair, on January 27th. After opening for popular UK and Irish bands such as Foals, Fontaines D.C., and Sam Fender, Wunderhorse is taking the stage supporting their most recent album, Midas. Their recent project only expands on the intricate guitars and masterfully rough rock style established in their debut album Cub. I can already foresee this concert holding a tantalizing and electric energy when the band takes the stage. Quickly on the rise in popularity, Wunderhorse is a band you certainly do not want to miss as they pass through Boston!

- Lucia Cinquino, Staff Writer

070 Shake @ House of Blues, Wednesday, January 29 with Johan Lenox

Following the release of her third studio album, Petrichor, 070 Shake is making a stop in Boston at House of Blues on her album release tour. The singer-songwriter has been all over the rap scene recently, adding her vocals and melodies to the background of songs like “SKY CITY” by Kanye West. What makes Shake standout from most artists is the combination of both her voice and melodies, which merge to send the listener to whatever world Shake wants to take us to.

Accompanying 070 Shake is another singer-songwriter, Johan Lenox. Lenox himself just released an album last year and more recently released a single titled “When Morning Comes” on January 17. His songs feature orchestral backing and his lyrics describing the uncertainty of the world that we live in. This tour also serves as a reunion of Lenox and Shake as he opened for her during Shake’s tour in 2022. The night promises to be filled to the brim with emotion and gut-wrenching performances by both 070 Shake and Lenox, so be sure to be there!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Christian Lee Hutson @ Brighton Music Hall - Thursday, January 30 with Allegra Krieger

Californian Christian Lee Hutson has become a must-listen for any fan of music that is on the intimate and observant end of things. Hutson has over a decade of releases under his belt, and his latest album Paradise Pop. 10 is one worthy of listen after listen. Songs such as “Water Ballet,” “Carousel Horses,” and “Fan Fiction,” take listeners away, supported by Hutson’s soft vocals and accompanying guitar. Hutson has worked with artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Samia, and Maya Hawke, so if you enjoy them, you’re bound to love his work. Opener Allegra Krieger comes from New York, and she—similarly to Hutson—makes gentle-sounding music with a bit of a kick to it. Her newest album Art of the Unseen Infinity Machine is one that shouldn’t go “unseen,” or more literally, unheard of.

Christian Lee Hutson is a musician who perfectly straddles the line between folk and indie rock, and seeing him live at Brighton Music Hall is sure to be a fun time—it may even feel like you’re at “Candyland!” But that’s just a guess. If you don’t go, it’ll be “Unforgivable.”

​​- Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer