Uncommon Concert Calendar: December 13-19

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Suki Waterhouse @ Roadrunner - Friday, December 13 with Bully

“OMG”! On Friday, December 13th, Suki Waterhouse is taking over Roadrunner with Bully! The London native singer embarked on her Sparklemuffin tour in October and has finally reached Boston. Suki’s performances are lively and fun, and certainly worth heading on down to the Roadrunner for the evening. The tour commemorates the release of her most recent album, ‘Memoir of a Sparklemuffin’, which is personally one of my favorite albums of 2024. Make sure you’re “Good Looking” and ready “To Love” the performance that’s going to take the city by storm. Opening for Suki Waterhouse is Bully, the solo project of singer Alicia Bognanno. Head on down and kick off your weekend in a way that won’t leave you ‘Supersad’!

– Ren Gibson, Staff Writer

Lake Street Dive @MGM Music Hall at Fenway- December 13 and December 14 with Trousdale and Theo Katzman

Boston icons Lake Street Dive, currently on tour for their latest album Good Together, are coming home for two shows at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The band met while studying at the New England Conservatory and began to garner attention for their unique sound that combines jazz, soul, and rock. The crystal clear vocals of singer Rachael Price have a classic sound and power rarely found in contemporary music, and the harmonies from the rest of the band blend perfectly with the singer. This talent combines with jazzy drum and piano parts and funk bass to create incredible songs like “You Go Down Smooth” and “Bad Self Portraits.” “Dance With A Stranger” at Lake Street Dive on December 13 and 14.

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Teddy Swims @ Agganis Arena - Saturday, December 14 with The Fray and Mark Ambor

Teddy Swims is bringing the heat to Agganis Arena this Saturday! With endless hits, the singer-songwriter is known for his vulnerable, but catchy hits. his vocals are nothing short of outstanding, and hearing them in a packed Agganis Arena will be incredible. Joining Teddy is The Fray, whose timeless tunes and rock anthems will energize the stadium, and Mark Ambor, whose recent album confirmed his knack for solid songwriting. Catch Teddy and the gang at Agganis this Saturday!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

They Might Be Giants @ Orpheum Theatre - December 14 and December 15

Alternative legends They Might Be Giants are taking the Orpheum Theatre by storm this Saturday and Sunday! The weekend will hold a packed house as the eclectic duo returns. They Might Be Giants, a group made up of John Flansburgh and John Linnell, hail from Lincoln, Massachusetts, making a home-state show all the more special. Don't miss They Might Be Giants this weekend, especially after their wonderful recent EP.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Erin McKeown @ Club Passim - Thursday, December 19

Erin McKeown's recent release F U Too! More Anti-Holiday Songs from Erin McKeown makes one thing clear: the holidays aren't always sweet. Do you know what is sweet? Catching Erin McKeown live at Club Passim! McKeown's charismatic and honest songwriting has carried them for decades in the industry. Recent performances and releases confirm their energy and influence over indie, so don't miss out on a opportunity to see them live locally. Club Passim is a wonderful venue for a fun, relaxing night as well!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator